Is Disney Dreamlight Valley multiplayer?

Billy Givens
By

Gameloft’s new free-to-play life sim Disney Dreamlight Valley is now in early access, letting players loose in a Disney-themed world to make their own. Taking cues from similar successful franchises like Animal Crossing, there’s no shortage of beloved characters to meet, locations to discover, and cosmetics to customize your avatar and town with.

As fun as it can be to do all of this alone, part of what makes Nintendo’s popular series so exciting for many is the ability to share the experience with a friend. That being said, you may be wondering if Dreamlight Valley allows you to do the same, so read on to find out if and when you can share the magic with your pals.

Is Disney Dreamlight Valley multiplayer?

A town landscape appears in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

With so much to collect and customize in Dreamlight Valley, it’s perfectly reasonable to want to show your unique town to friends. There’s some good news … and some bad news … though. The bad news is that the early-access version of Dreamlight Valley does not yet support multiplayer. However, Gameloft has confirmed that multiplayer is coming to the game eventually.

Unfortunately, as of this writing, the developer hasn’t shared anything further on when players can expect to have access to that feature, so for now, we’ll all just have to be content with hanging out with our favorite Disney characters.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now via early access on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

