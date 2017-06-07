‘Dissidia Final Fantasy NT’ brings chaotic fights to PlayStation 4 in 2018

Why it matters to you The Dissidia franchise always felt held back by handheld hardware, so perhaps its chaotic combat will work better on PS4.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT will come to PS4 in early 2018. The reveal came via the official Final Fantasy Twitter, and was accompanied by a trailer, shown above. Dissidia Final Fantasy NT was developed by Koei Tecmo’s Team Ninja, the studio behind the Dead or Alive fighting series.

The 3D fighter, which has been in Japanese arcades since 2015, pits characters from 30 years of Final Fantasy history against each other in three-versus-three team battles. More than 20 fighters will be available, including Tidus from Final Fantasy X, Leon from Final Fantasy VIII, and Cloud Strife from Final Fantasy VII.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is expected to be discussed in greater detail at E3, but if the game’s Amazon listing is accurate, we know a bit more than what we saw in the trailer.

While Prince Noctis from the Final Fantasy XV was not shown in the trailer, apparently he will be “fighting to save the world of Dissidia.” Since Dissidia is said to have a new story mode for the console launch, perhaps Noctis will be the hero in back-to-back Final Fantasy titles? Final Fantasy XV writer Kazushige Nojima penned the story of Dissidia Final Fantasy NT. Nojima is also currently working on Final Fantasy VII Remake, and previously wrote for Final Fantasy X, Kingdom Hearts, and Kingdom Hearts II.

There will be 20 playable characters, and more than ten arenas for them to duke it out on. As with previous Dissidia games, battles net you XP and gil (cash) to further customize your party. Additionally, the bravery system will be included in Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, which is said to create a divide between luck and skill.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT will mark the first time the chaotic fighting franchise lands on a home console. The series started on PSP in 2008 with Dissidia Final Fantasy. Dissidia 012 Final Fantasy, a prequel, launched on PSP in 2011. It’s unclear how Dissidia Final Fantasy NT fits into the timeline, if it does at all, but we should learn more about the PS4 exclusive come E3 next week.