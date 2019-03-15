Digital Trends
Gaming

How to level fast and reach the endgame in The Division 2

Dominate in the Dark Zone with our guide to leveling fast in The Division 2

Steven Petite
By
division 2 how to level up fast and reach the end game 19 12 13 pm

Loot shooters like The Division 2 are all about the endgame for some players. In order to participate in high-level challenges and truly feel comfortable in the three Dark Zone PvE/PvP areas, though, you need to finish the story and hit the level cap of 30.

Thankfully, the story missions are quite enjoyable. No matter how you approach the grind to 30, it will be a grind. There’s no way around it. You’re looking at at least 20 to 30 hours working towards the cap, even if you’re an unstoppable Division agent.  But you can come in closer to the lower end of that estimate by sticking to a plan — as in our leveling guide.

For all the best tips and tricks you need to know, check out our Division 2 beginner’s guide and our skills and perks guide.

Prioritize main missions

division 2 how to level up fast and reach the end game 19 12 pm

Story missions are the best source for experience points. While that may be an obvious thing to note, there’s another reason why they should be treated as a priority. Story missions do not level up alongside you like other content. That means they offer fixed XP. You’re blocked from entering story missions below the required level, but once you reach the level of the next story mission, you should complete it before doing anything else.

Each and every story mission we’ve completed has provided enough XP for us to level up. But that wouldn’t be true if we engaged with side content and became over-leveled for a story mission. Plus you’re throwing away XP by completing side content before main missions, as all side missions and open world activities level up with you, increasing XP rewards in the process.

Replaying missions doesn’t help with XP

division 2 how to level up fast and reach the end game tom clancy s 20190314120326

After completing a story mission, you can replay it to earn additional loot on multiple difficulty levels (story, normal, and hard). However, you will not earn the large chunk of XP at the end of the mission, even if you replay it on hard difficulty. You’ll earn XP for defeating enemies as usual, but replaying isn’t worth it if you’re trying to level up quickly.

Play solo or with a squad?

division 2 how to level up fast and reach the end game review footage screen shot 3 14 19 12 16 pm

The Division 2 is built as a cooperative endeavor, but you can play through all of the story content solo if you’d like. In terms of leveling, there are two ways of looking at it. When playing solo, you’ll earn more XP for completing missions simply because you have to kill all of the enemies yourself. You only earn XP for the enemies you deal damage to, so you rack up much more playing by yourself.

However, if you assemble a good squad, you can complete missions faster playing in a group. Still, if you’re clearing missions in under an hour solo, you’re doing just fine. You might be able to shave off a couple of hours of the grind by playing with a squad, though.

Purchase Accolade perks

division 2 how to level up fast and reach the end game tom clancy s 20190314113229

You can earn a sizable sum of additional XP by killing groups of enemies if you have the accolade perks. Purchased from the Quartermaster at the White House with SHD Tech, these five perks really help. The first one costs just one SHD Tech, but they scale up to five by the time you purchase the last one.

  • Headshot Accolade: Additional XP for headshot skills
  • Multi-kill Accolade: Killing enemies in quick succession or simultaneously earns additional XP
  • Weakpoints Accolade: Earned by killing enemies using weak points
  • Tactical Kill Accolade: Triggering environmental objects that turn into kills (like blowing up gas canisters)
  • Survivor: Staying alive for long durations in combat (basically, you earn this after every wave of enemies)

Complete side missionsdivision 2 how to level up fast and reach the end game 19 12 pm

Side missions, which unlock organically and by talking to folks in Settlements, typically reward you with a third to half the amount of XP given out in main missions. But you can complete side missions much quicker than main missions. In fact, we’ve played a handful that took us no more than 15 minutes.

You’re going to experience a gap between your level and the next main mission, quite often. To fill that gap fast, knock out any and all side missions. But make sure to stop once you reach the level of the next main mission. The remaining side missions will level up alongside you, and their XP rewards will increase.

Capture Control Points

division 2 how to level up fast and reach the end game tom clancy s 20190314120809

Control Points, marked on your map with a red flag, are entirely optional. However, they are the best source of XP outside of main and side missions. They level up alongside you, so you only want to clear them out when you’re currently under-leveled for the next main mission.

After securing a Control Point, talk to the officer and see what supplies they need. Donating supplies, which you’ll find naturally during your adventure, rewards small sums of XP. Capturing Control Points also really helps your efforts for the next major XP source.

Work towards completing Projects

division 2 how to level up fast and reach the end game tom clancy s 20190314120928

Projects are available in each Settlement for the various regions in D.C. Each Project tasks you with fulfilling three objectives. These range from donating gear and resources to completing open world activities and recovering SHD Tech Cache. Once you reach the upper teens and early 20s level-wise, Projects really start paying. Like side missions, they level alongside you. A good rule to follow is after unlocking a safe house, quickly go pick up all of the SHD Tech in the area. While en route, engage with the ? mark activities on the map. These small-scale events take five to ten minutes.

Trust us, by routinely knocking out open world activities, you’ll save yourself a lot of time. By the time you reach the mid-twenties, Project completion radio calls will start to crop up regularly, notifying you that a big XP reward is coming your way next time you return to the settlement.

Strongholds take you over the top

division 2 how to level up fast and reach the end game tom clancy s 20190314120953

Once you hit level 26, the first Stronghold becomes available in Judiciary Square. District Union Arena asks you to eliminate the remaining Hyena leaders. Doing so will reward you with nearly 300k XP. Once you complete that, you’ll be almost ready for the next Stronghold, located on the western edge of the map.

Roosevelt Island, a level 28 challenge rewards more than 300k experience. After knocking out these two Strongholds, you’ll be very close to the level cap. And once you hit 30, a pair of final Strongholds will be waiting for you to usher you into the endgame.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Destiny 2: Where to find Xur for the weekend of March 15
Apex Legends Becker College Esports Scholarship
Gaming

First Apex Legends esports scholarship takes you from filthy casual to pro

Massachusetts-based Becker College is the first college in the nation to offer a scholarship for Apex Legends. The path-to-pro program gives players $5,000 upon admittance to the school.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite week 3 challenges magnifying glass fortnite
Gaming

Don your pirate threads and hunt for treasure with our Fortnite weekly challenge

The Fortnite week 3 challenges are now here for all players around the world. The challenges this week aren't too hard but the biggest one is the Fortnite magnifying glass challenge. We are going to show you where the magnifying glass sits…
Posted By Cody Perez
devil may cry 5 release date and combat trailer playable character announcement
Gaming

Make some room in your backlog. Here are all the games to look out for in 2019

2019 is already a huge year for video games, with a large number of series getting new installments, including some that have been dormant for years. Brand new franchises are also being created.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
no mans sky beyond announced dino feat
Gaming

No Man’s Sky Online is a radical — and free — multiplayer coming this summer

Hello Games has announced the Beyond update for No Man's Sky, a major content addition that will apparently transform how multiplayer and social interactions work within the survival game.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to connect an Xbos 360 controller to a PC
Gaming

How to connect your Xbox 360 controller to a PC quickly and easily

If you've tired of using a typical keyboard and mouse while PC gaming, we've put together a guide to teach you how to connect an Xbox 360 controller to a PC. Whether wired or wireless, DT's got you covered.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Spotify
Gaming

Get the most life out of your Xbox One controller with these tips

The Xbox One controller has fantastic battery life, but eventually your batteries will still die. To make it even better and ensure you never have to stop gaming, follow these tips.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
snapchat story
Gaming

Snapchat could soon let you play games in between your selfies

If a new report is accurate, Snapchat will be getting an integrated gaming platform in April. The platform will feature mobile games form third-party developers, and one publisher is already signed on.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

Here's where Xur is and what he has for wares this week in Destiny 2: Forsaken

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
the division 2 skills and perks guide for master agents review footage screen shot 3 13 19 11 40 am
Gaming

A master agent’s guide to skills and perks in The Division 2

As a Division agent, you have access to a variety of specialized skills that can really, really help you in combat. Certain perks are also quite vital to your success. Our skills and perks guide has all the details.
Posted By Steven Petite
common nintendo 3ds problems and how to fix them d72661797c228a53b550835a16f6ff6ed709e7e8
Gaming

Have an issue with your 3DS? We can help you fix it with these common solutions

The Nintendo 3DS has seen its fair share of issues since it launched in 2011, including poor battery life and fragile Circle Pads. Here are some of the most common, as well as the steps you can take to solve them.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
PlayStation 4 bundle
Gaming

You won't need a new hard drive thanks to these tips for deleting games from a PS4

PlayStation 4 games eat up storage space quickly, which will inevitably require you to make room for new games. Here's how to delete and reinstall games on PS4 for those times when you have to manage your storage space.
Posted By Steven Petite
record video how to record a gameplay video on playstation 4
Gaming

How you can share your best gaming moments with friends on the PS4

Check out Digital Trends' quick guide to everything you need to know to save your outstanding PlayStation 4 gameplay moments, share them online, and transfer them to your computer.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim
Gaming

Save your hard-earned cash and learn how to gameshare with your friends

Much like the now-ancient process of mixing CD collections, modern consoles allow you to share your game library with a friend and save some money in the process. Here's our step-by-step guide for how to gameshare on PS4.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
PlayStation 4 Pro review
Gaming

Reach the platinum plateau by learning all there is to know about PS4 trophies

The PlayStation 4 rewards you with trophies for your achievements in various games. Here's what you need to know about PS4 trophies, including how to earn them and the different trophy levels.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin