Tips and tricks for surviving the ruined streets of D.C. in The Division 2

Steven Petite
By
the division 2 tips and tricks survival guide tom clancy s beta 20190301200336

These essential tips and tricks will give you the leg up you need in The Division 2. As we noted in our impressions after playing the private beta, The Division 2 is quite similar to the original and if you played the 2016 third person loot shooter, hopping into the Washington D.C.-based sequel won’t feel like a major change. But it’s been a few years and we imagine plenty of newcomers to the franchise will start with this entry.

Tips and Tricks for playing The Division 2

We’ve now spent about a dozen hours across its two betas and would like to impart some tips and tricks for the early stages of the game. There’s a lot going on in Ubisoft’s 1:1 replica of D.C., and some of it is easy to miss or overlook. We hope that this guide will help you hit the ground running when The Division 2 launches March 15 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Make sure to check back then as we’ll be updating this guide after we’ve had a chance to spend some quality time with the full game.

1. Check your gear often

the division 2 tips and tricks survival guide tom clancy s beta 20190301152900

There’s your overall level, which is important, and then there’s also your total armor, health, and weapon stats. The latter three are more important than the level that it says you should be to attempt missions. As you complete missions and explore the streets, you’re going to fill your backpack with new pieces of armor and weapons.

You should make it a habit to check the character menu, which houses your inventory, each and every time you finish a mission. It doesn’t help to be level five and still wearing a level one vest or kneepads. Higher level defensive gear significantly improves your armor. You could be walking around with the an armor level of 1,500 when you have the goods to be rocking a 3,000 build.

Similar to defensive gear, check your weapon slots up top. You start out with just two slots but can quickly expand to three by purchasing a perk in the White House Base of Operations. It’s beneficial not only to swap out weapons when you have better ones available, but to make sure you are making the most of your weapon slots. That is, it’s not exactly ideal to be carrying to assault rifles at once. You’ll be able to carry two long guns (shotguns, SMGs, LMGs, snipers, rifles) and one pistol. We suggest carrying one automatic weapon and one “precise” gun such as a shotgun, sniper, or standard rifle.

2. Use your skills and perks

the division 2 tips and tricks survival guide tom clancy s beta 20190301200329

The Division 2 feels like more of a challenge than its predecessor. Enemies hound you, with multiple types who aren’t afraid of running up on your position. To survive, especially when playing solo, you best be using the Division agent skills. There are eight skills to unlock from the Quartermaster, each with multiple variants that can be unlocked with additional skill points.

  • Turret
  • Chem Launcher
  • Seeker Mine
  • Drone 
  • Pulse
  • Hive
  • Shield
  • Firefly

Right out of the gate, one of the first perks you should grab is the one that increases your skill capacity to two (perks are also acquired from the Quartermaster). We went with the Turret and Chem Launcher to start. Together, they’re a lethal combo for hordes of baddies. Turrets not only distract and damage enemies, but they point out their positions for you. The Chem Launcher poisons enemies and often sets the floor ablaze. Skills can be a real difference maker, especially when up against heavily armored enemies and bosses.

the division 2 tips and tricks survival guide tom clancy s beta 20190301230610

If skills give you more versatility in battle, perks ensure you’re prepared for the task at hand. SHD Tech can be spent on incredibly useful perks such as increasing your armor kit capacity from three all the way to six, expanding your inventory, and weapon attachments. It can be easy to forget to go back and spend your SHD Tech on upgrades, but make it a priority to speak with the Quartermaster each time you return to a settlement.

3. Look out for SHD Tech Caches

the division 2 tips and tricks survival guide tom clancy s beta 20190301163848

Going hand-in-hand with the importance of skills and perks are SHD Tech Caches. Each region of D.C. has locations marked on the map where you can find a cache. Typically, you’ll have to fight off a small group of enemies guarding the cache before getting to the goods. These caches have SHD Tech and usually a few pieces of gear. The SHD Tech can then be used to unlock new variants to your existing skills and perks. Unlocking new safe houses and settlements reveals locations of nearby caches.

4. Open Field Proficiency Caches

the division 2 tips and tricks survival guide tom clancy s beta 20190301153115

When enemies drop loot or you find bags/containers to loot throughout the world, you may pick up a Field Proficiency Cache. Field Proficiency Caches are sort of like loot boxes, except you don’t have to pay for them. You can hold up to ten at once. Check your inventory to see if you have one. Opening one will reveal new pieces of gear that you otherwise wouldn’t have known you had. You can also purchase a perk that significantly increases the the drop rate of these caches.

5. Use crafting to get major stat boosts

the division 2 tips and tricks survival guide tom clancy s beta 20190301230803

When a prompt shows up in one of the settlements to speak to Inaya al-Khaliq, don’t neglect it. Speaking with her unlocks crafting stations in settlements. At these stations, you can craft new gear based off of blueprints you’ve found with various materials. It costs money to craft but not a ton (at least not in the early stages of the campaign). Crafting new weapons and armor can, in our experience, greatly enhance your overall build. For instance, we crafted a pair of kneepads that increased our armor stats by a full 300 points.

6. Deconstruct, don’t junk

the division 2 tips and tricks survival guide tom clancy s beta 20190301202334

You have three options when dealing with gear you don’t want in your inventory. You can either stash it, deconstruct it, or junk it and sell it to the vendor. Stashing gear that’s under the level cap of 30 will rarely make sense, as you’re unlikely to ever need it again as you continue to level up. Junking gear rewards you with very little currency, at least at first. Deconstructing gear, however, is always helpful. You can do this straight from the inventory menu by pressing R3 (down on the thumbstick). Deconstructing gear creates materials that can then be used in crafting, an activity that you’ll most certainly use more and more as the adventure progresses.

7. Talk to everyone in settlements

the division 2 tips and tricks survival guide tom clancy s beta 20190301223417

Don’t be in a hurry to get back out onto the streets. Settlements are large areas filled with people who can help you out. Talk to folks behind desks, talk to folks calling out at you, and pay attention to the points of interest marked on the map around you. Speaking with fellow resistance fighters and allies unlocks new side missions, projects, and activities. Similarly, you can learn about new activities by examining the computers inside safe houses.

8. Use side missions to stay on level

the division 2 tips and tricks survival guide tom clancy s beta 20190301145438

We’re not saying that you have to complete every single side mission, but you almost assuredly have to engage with a bunch of them to stay on pace level-wise. Completing just the main missions will leave you under-leveled for the next mission. And we’re saying that after only getting a chance to check out the first three story missions. Side missions are marked on your map. They don’t take as long as main missions, but they reward copious amounts of experience points as well as SHD Tech and blueprints. They’re beneficial all around.

9. Capture control points

the division 2 tips and tricks survival guide tom clancy s beta 20190301154104

Control Points are new to The Division 2. Marked with a red flag on the map, these areas need to be liberated from the enemy. Liberating Control Points lets allies set up shop as well as giving you access to a treasure trove of gear and items stockpiled by the baddies. The game tells you when you’re entering a Control Point. First, you have to defeat all the enemies. Then you have to shoot a flare in the sky to call in your allies. After the signal is received, you have to defend the area from another wave of enemies. Beware, Control Points are home to some heavily armed and armored dudes.

Following a successful liberation, the new makeshift settlement will need resources to stay up and running. We haven’t had a chance to see what happens when resources run low after fulfilling their initial request, though.

There’s also a practical reason for liberating Control Points. They seem to be located in spots that you’ll want to walk through frequently. Best make them safe areas as soon as possible.

10. Explore off the beaten path

the division 2 tips and tricks survival guide tom clancy s beta 20190301164324

As mentioned, The Division 2 is a 1:1 recreation of Washington D.C. In short, it’s really big. While the overhead marker constantly guides you to your pinpointed location, don’t be afraid to ditch the waypoint and see what you can find. Taking detours through alleyways and into nondescript buildings can lead to some great finds. Besides the obvious tangible benefits of exploration, letting yourself explore outside of the main streets makes The Division 2 a more enjoyable experience in our opinion.

11. Play with others

While it’s certainly possible to brute force your way through missions solo (we played the entire beta solo before joining up with others), it’s helpful to team up with other agents. The Division 2 is designed as a shared world, cooperative experience. You’ll run into other players in safe houses and settlements that you can join up with. If you insist on playing completely alone, just know that you can ask for help. The “call for backup” audio that you’ve probably heard a bunch if you played the beta, can be utilized when the going gets tough. You can call for backup from the menu, and if a nearby agent is feeling helpful, they might just come save you from the Hyenas.

