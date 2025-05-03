Doom: The Dark Ages preload guide: release date, file size, and more

Table of Contents Table of Contents Doom: The Dark Ages release date Doom: The Dark Ages file size Doom: The Dark Ages preload options Doom: The Dark Ages preorder details

Of all the upcoming video games in 2025, none promise the same level of pure adrenaline as Doom: The Dark Ages. This prequel takes us back to the medieval era but isn’t skimping out on spectacle. We’re beyond excited to get into the massive mech and mount the cyber dragon after going hands-on with the game, but we still have a bit of time before we can rip and tear through the game. Even more important than honing your aim is making sure you have the game preloaded so you can dive into the action the second the game comes out. These are all the preload details you need to know, from when they begin to the game’s file size.

Doom: The Dark Ages release date

The official release date for Doom: The Dark Ages is May 15, but those who purchase the Premium Edition get two days of early access, meaning they can start slaying demons on May 13.

Recommended Videos

Doom: The Dark Ages file size

Thanks to the info from PlayStation Game Sizes, we know that Doom: The Dark Ages will be just over 84 GB. To be safe, we suggest having at least 90 GB free beforehand.

Doom: The Dark Ages preload options

If you have any version of Doom: The Dark Ages preordered, you can start preloading the game two days before release.

If you have the standard version of the game, that means preloading will begin on May 13 at midnight GMT.

For everyone who purchased the Premium Edition, preloads will start on May 11 at midnight GMT.

Doom: The Dark Ages preorder details

It isn’t too late to preorder any version of Doom: The Dark Ages so you can take advantage of the preload options. If you’re interested, you can do so now through the official site for any of the following editions:

Standard Edition – $70

The base game

Void Slayer preorder bonus skin

Premium Edition – $100

Everything from the Standard Edition

Up to 2-Day Early Access

Campaign DLC

Digital Artbook and Soundtrack

Divinity Skin Pack

Collector’s Bundle – $200 (Physical only)