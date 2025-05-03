 Skip to main content
Doom: The Dark Ages preload guide: release date, file size, and more

By
A demon with a sword attacking doomslayer.
ID Software

Of all the upcoming video games in 2025, none promise the same level of pure adrenaline as Doom: The Dark Ages. This prequel takes us back to the medieval era but isn’t skimping out on spectacle. We’re beyond excited to get into the massive mech and mount the cyber dragon after going hands-on with the game, but we still have a bit of time before we can rip and tear through the game. Even more important than honing your aim is making sure you have the game preloaded so you can dive into the action the second the game comes out. These are all the preload details you need to know, from when they begin to the game’s file size.

Doom: The Dark Ages release date

A fortress appears in Doom: The Dark Ages.
Bethesda

The official release date for Doom: The Dark Ages is May 15, but those who purchase the Premium Edition get two days of early access, meaning they can start slaying demons on May 13.

Recommended Videos

Doom: The Dark Ages file size

Doomslayer fighting a fat demon
ID Software

Thanks to the info from PlayStation Game Sizes, we know that Doom: The Dark Ages will be just over 84 GB. To be safe, we suggest having at least 90 GB free beforehand.

Doom: The Dark Ages preload options

A draghon flies towards an alien ship in Doom: The Dark Ages.
Bethesda

If you have any version of Doom: The Dark Ages preordered, you can start preloading the game two days before release.

If you have the standard version of the game, that means preloading will begin on May 13 at midnight GMT.

For everyone who purchased the Premium Edition, preloads will start on May 11 at midnight GMT.

Doom: The Dark Ages preorder details

Doom Guy in Doom: The Dark Ages.
Bethesda Softworks

It isn’t too late to preorder any version of Doom: The Dark Ages so you can take advantage of the preload options. If you’re interested, you can do so now through the official site for any of the following editions:

Standard Edition – $70

  • The base game
  • Void Slayer preorder bonus skin

Premium Edition – $100

  • Everything from the Standard Edition
  • Up to 2-Day Early Access
  • Campaign DLC
  • Digital Artbook and Soundtrack
  • Divinity Skin Pack

Collector’s Bundle – $200 (Physical only)

  • Everything included in the prior editions
  • 12″ Doom Slayer statue
  • Metal red key card replica
  • Steelbook case

