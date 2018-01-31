‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ beginner’s guide

Dragon Ball FighterZ is remarkably easy to pick up, but mastering its various mechanics and combat strategies requires patience, practice, and a good teacher. Unfortunately, Master Roshi isn’t available, so you’ll have to train with Digital Trends. We’ve outlined the basics of Dragon Ball FighterZ and put together some tips that will help you start you down the path to success against A.I., friends, or online players.

The modes

The Lobby

Dragon Ball FighterZ doesn’t feature a main menu. Instead, once you exit the title screen, you’ll be sent into a lobby. From here, you can walk around to various stations in order to play different modes. If you wish, you can also press LT or L2 to teleport to your desired destination. You’ll find other players running around your lobby, and you can trade stickers with premade phrases and challenge each other to pick up a “ring match” at any point.

Practice

Though it isn’t mandatory, you should go to the “practice” area of the lobby, which is located in the bottom-left, before you jump into a match online for the first time. This area allows you to fight in training matches against a static target, try special combo challenges, and complete a tutorial that explains many of the game’s systems. The battle tutorial will help you learn the basic fighting mechanics you’ll need to compete in real matches, and provides some strategies for turning the tables on your opponent with special abilities.

Story

Directly above the practice area, by Bulma’s Capsule Corporation plane, is the story area. As the name would suggest, this is where you play the FighterZ campaign. It’s a chance to try out a variety of characters and earn currency right out of the gate. Special tutorial fights within the mode help you to hone more advanced skills. You may have to ditch some bad habits when you eventually go into an online match, but it’s still a fun way to learn the ropes.

World match

Located at the far end of the lobby (the top), the “world match” option allows you to connect via matchmaking and play in either ranked or casual battles against another player. After the first fight, you have the option to challenge your opponent to a rematch, with a third fight available if you split the first two. Battling in either mode will earn your profile currency called “Zeni,” which can be used to purchase cosmetic items. The ranked mode also counts toward your “BP” total, which helps other players determine your experience with the game.

Local battle

To the right of the world match area is the “local battle” zone. Here, you can face off against other players in local multiplayer matches, put together custom tournaments, or just fight against an A.I. opponent in a quick three-on-three bout. It’s a great option for when you want to train against specific opponents, and you can adjust the difficulty slider in order to give yourself a better challenge.

Arcade

Underneath the local battle option is arcade mode. Like many fighting games before it, FighterZ offers a single-player gauntlet where you can test your skills by fighting a number of opponents in quick succession. Unlike other Arcade modes, though, the game determines your progress (and next opponent) by rating your performance in each fight. Earn an “A” or “S” rank in one battle, and you’ll be placed in the top bracket. If you barely eke out a win, you’ll drop into a lower bracket with easier opponents, with a cap on your final score. The modes get much more difficult as time goes on, and once you complete them, you’ll unlock a tougher difficulty level so you can do it all again.

Arena

The arena in the center of the lobby offers a spectator-friendly sub-lobby for people who just want to fight. You can queue up to join a match against another opponent in your lobby, or watch matches while you wait. It isn’t the quickest option for finding a match, but it offers a nice change from the hyper-competitive players you’ll typically find in matchmaking. Plus, if you watch the pros play for long enough, you may pick up a few moves yourself.

Ring

At nearly any time, press RT on Xbox One or R2 on PlayStation 4 to drop down for a “ring match.” These are fights open to those in your lobby – all a player has to do is walk into your ring and join the match, but you can put stipulations on joining based on factors like skill level and connection quality. If you’re looking for a particular friend to join, you can also set a password.