Fortnite Dragon Ball skin guide: how to get the iconic outfits

The latest Fortnite crossover introduces iconic Dragon Ball characters, with a slew of new in-game events that reference the show and manga. While there’s a boatload of Dragon Ball-related content as part of the crossover, the most notable inclusions are the cosmetics and skins, which highlight a wide variety of characters from the series.

But which characters and cosmetics are available now, and how do you acquire them?

Here’s what you need to know about the initial batch of Dragon Ball skins in Fortnite.

Recommended reading

How to get the Dragon Ball skins

To acquire the various Dragon Ball skins, you’ll have to purchase them from the Item Shop. While there are in-game challenges that reward players with certain Dragon Ball cosmetics, the only way to get your hands on the characters themselves is to buy them with V-bucks.

Remember, V-bucks are unlocked via the seasonal battle pass and can be purchased with real money, too. So, hopefully, you have plenty of extra V-bucks lying around from a previous battle pass. Otherwise, you’ll have to spend your hard-earned cash to get your hands on the latest Dragon Ball characters.

In terms of the skins themselves, you’ll have the ability to buy Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus, with plenty of cosmetics that accompany each. All the characters are available individually or as part of bundles, so make sure to take a look at everything first before making your purchase.

Below are the cosmetics available as of August 16, 2022.

Goku & Beerus Bundle — 2,700 V-bucks

Son Goku — Outfit (with Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan Blue, and Ultra Instinct styles)

Power Pole (Nyoibo) — Back Bling

Power Pole (Nyoibo) — Harvesting Tool

Beerus — Outfit

The Seer Fish — Back Bling

Power Unleashed — Loading Screen

Goku’s Charging Up — Emote

Vegeta & Bulma Bundle — 2,300 V-bucks

Vegeta — Outfit (with Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan Blue, and Super Saiyan Blue Evolved styles)

Bulma — Outfit (with Lab Coat style)

Vegeta’s Charging Up — Emote

Dragon Ball Gear Bundle — 1,800 V-bucks

Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) — Glider

Space Pod — Glider

Kamesennin’s Shell — Back Bling

Kamesennin’s Staff — Harvesting Tool

Fusion Hah!! — Emote

Son Goku — 2,000 V-bucks

Son Goku — Outfit (with Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan Blue, and Ultra Instinct styles)

Power Pole (Nyoibo) — Back Bling

Power Pole (Nyoibo) — Harvesting Tool

Goku’s Charging Up — Emote

Beerus — 1,500 V-bucks

Beerus — Outfit

The Seer Fish — Back Bling

Vegeta 1,800 V-bucks

Vegeta — Outfit (with Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan Blue, and Super Saiyan Blue Evolved styles)

Vegeta’s Charging Up — Emote

Bulma 1,200 V-bucks

Bulma — Outfit (with Lab Coat style)

The entire game has gotten a Dragon Ball makeover, with various quests, in-game events, and other cosmetics to earn, so be sure to take part in everything Fortnite currently has to offer so you don’t miss out on earning some goodies.

This is part of a lengthy Dragon Ball crossover, coinciding with the new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film.

Editors' Recommendations