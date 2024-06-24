 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Dustborn’s politically charged action should be on your radar this summer

By
A character makes a decision in Dustborn.
Quantic Dream

A game called Dustborn caught our eyes at PAX East in March. The promising action-adventure game looked primed to offer a politically charged story about a divided America right in time for election season. That, combined with its graphic novel aesthetic, instantly put it on our radar as we waited to see more beyond the 30 minutes we played.

With its August 30 release date approaching, we now have got a much better picture of what the full game will look like. In a lengthy two-plus-hour demo, I got a full look at Dustborn‘s characters, battle system, and political messaging. The slice I played signaled an indie adventure punching above its weight class, even if it’s sure to be as divisive as its fictionalized America.

Recommended Videos

Rather than kicking off with a big battle, I start out with a long narrative section that gives me a clearer picture of my crew and the dystopian world around them. The demo picks up as me and my pals roll through the desert in a tour bus driven by a robot. That last detail is the first sign that trouble is coming, as Dustborn looks like it’ll take a satirical jab at the rise of AI, whether that was its original intention or not. When we stop at a gas station, our brain-dead robot pilot zips off without us.

A character talks to an android in Dustborn.
Quantic Dream

That gave me a chance to see how its more narrative, adventure side works. With no bus to be found, I’d need to get a new ride. I’d discover that each of my pals had their own special ability that could help me achieve that. I’d call on one friend to pop open a locked backdoor to the gas station, and another more mechanically inclined comrade to fix a broken truck inside. Another would use their strength to push the truck out of the garage so we could run off with it without the clueless robot worker at the counter noticing. That’s a fun little twist that gives each companion a bit more character.

There’s one sticking point for me there: I’m not fully sold on the writing or voice acting here yet. While each character feels fully formed and dialogue often grapples with social issues head-on, it leans a bit into the kind of quippy comedy that’s become a crutch for so many modern games. That’s disappointing considering how much attitude it has otherwise, but I’m hoping the full context will sell me on that tone in August.

After that ordeal, I’d get a deeper look at Dustborn‘s combat when I began exploring an abandoned school full of rogue robots. There’s some basic hacking and slashing, with the added twist of being able to toss my melee weapon like a boomerang or Kratos’ ax. The more unique system is my special ability, a fierce forward slash that I can only activate once by pressing the right buttons as they appear on screen. That touch adds a little more depth to the otherwise basic combat, as does a skill tree that teases some more exciting powers (by the end of my demo, I could bounce my thrown weapon between multiple enemies before it returned to me).

A woman swings a bat at a bandit, the words SOW appearing in block letters across the screen in Dustborn.
Quantic Dream

What’s keeping me interested is just how much developer Red Thread Games is packing into what I expected to be a compact indie. The slice I played teased a surprisingly large adventure game with deep character and world building, alongside its eye-catching style and occasional gameplay twists (I’d use a power throughout my demo that would let me unmask invisible objects by tracking a sound and recording it). I may have seen a bigger slice than what we saw in March, but the final picture still feels much bigger than that. I’m excited to see where that road trip eventually leads.

Dustborn launches on August 20 for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. A demo is now available on Steam through June 30.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
This witchy indie will challenge your idea of what a ‘narrative’ game looks like
Fortuna and Abramar hang out around the asteroid house in The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood.

I’ve played many narrative-driven games over the past decade, and I love quite a few of them, like The Wolf Among Us, Life is Strange: True Colors, and Pentiment. Still, none of them have ever had me metacontextually thinking about the genre like The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood has.

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood - Release Date Trailer - Nintendo Switch

Read more
Hello Kitty: Island Adventure should be your next mobile game obsession
Sanrio characters hang out on a beach in Hello Kitty: Island Adventure.

I challenge you to find a video game with a better elevator pitch than Hello Kitty: Island Adventure. Get this: It’s Animal Crossing but with Sanrio characters. You don’t need to see a single screenshot or watch a trailer to know if you’re in or out on that idea.

Apple Arcade’s latest exclusive is the gaming platform’s best hope for a subscription mover yet. It’s an undeniably adorable adventure built to deliver on Apple’s promise of high-quality mobile gaming with no pesky ads or microtransactions -- and for the most part, it delivers. Though it lacks key hooks that make the Animal Crossing formula work, Hello Kitty: Island Adventure makes up for some of its shortcomings with an infectiously positive attitude and a downright pleasant visual style that I can’t help but soak in. It’s a summer getaway in your pocket.
Island time
It’s immediately clear what developer Sunblink is aiming to do upon firing up the adventure. After a cute introduction where Hello Kitty almost gets an entire airplane of cute animals killed (yes, really), players parachute onto an island alongside Sanrio staples like My Melody and Keroppi. Within moments of exploring that first hub area -- complete with a furniture shop, clothing store, and a town hall where you can check your “island vibe” score -- it’s pretty clear that Animal Crossing was a direct inspiration here. Even its crafting animation looks identical to the one in New Horizons.

Read more
WrestleQuest turns your WWF nostalgia into a turn-based RPG, and it works
A Macho Man statue stands tall in WrestleQuest.

When I was a kid, my brother and I had a gigantic box of wrestling action figures. I didn’t know who most of them were, but that didn’t stop me from pitting them against one another or any other figures lying around my toybox. Spider-Man, Stretch Armstrong, Baby Sinclair from Dinosaurs -- everyone became a player in my absurd wrestling promotion. And that’s exactly the kind of childhood energy WrestleQuest aims to deliver.

WrestleQuest - Legends Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

Read more