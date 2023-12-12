How to start the God of War: Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

Over a year after launch, God of War: Ragnarok got a surprise addition of new content in the form of the Valhalla DLC. Revealed at The Game Awards 2023 and available for free less than a week later, this new adventure takes place after the conclusion of the main story and sees Kratos travel to the titular realm of the gods. Billed as a primarily rogue-like experience, there is quite a bit more to this DLC than some may be expecting.
Since it does technically follow the events of the main game, many players may wonder if they need to first see the story through before they can access it, or at what point it will become available. We may not be as wise as Mimir, but we can share some knowledge on how to start the Valhalla DLC in God of War: Ragnarok.
How to start the Valhalla DLC
You can play the Valhalla DLC at any point after booting up the game and downloading the update, even if you haven’t played a single hour of the main game. That isn’t recommended, of course, but it is an option open to you. This is because the DLC is not integrated into the main game, but instead selected as a separate option from the game’s main menu.
The download is just under 8GB, so make sure you have a little free space available for it.
When loading up the game, you will see the Valhalla option above Settings and below New Game+. By choosing Valhalla, you will instantly be placed into the new content. There are no benefits or drawbacks to starting it with an existing save since you will always start with the same stats and equipment in this mode. All progress here is completely separate from the main game.
