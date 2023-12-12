 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to start the God of War: Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

Jesse Lennox
By

Over a year after launch, God of War: Ragnarok got a surprise addition of new content in the form of the Valhalla DLC. Revealed at The Game Awards 2023 and available for free less than a week later, this new adventure takes place after the conclusion of the main story and sees Kratos travel to the titular realm of the gods. Billed as a primarily rogue-like experience, there is quite a bit more to this DLC than some may be expecting.

Since it does technically follow the events of the main game, many players may wonder if they need to first see the story through before they can access it, or at what point it will become available. We may not be as wise as Mimir, but we can share some knowledge on how to start the Valhalla DLC in God of War: Ragnarok.

Recommended Videos

How to start the Valhalla DLC

The God of War: Ragnarok main menu.
Sony Santa Monica

You can play the Valhalla DLC at any point after booting up the game and downloading the update, even if you haven’t played a single hour of the main game. That isn’t recommended, of course, but it is an option open to you. This is because the DLC is not integrated into the main game, but instead selected as a separate option from the game’s main menu.

Related

The download is just under 8GB, so make sure you have a little free space available for it.

When loading up the game, you will see the Valhalla option above Settings and below New Game+. By choosing Valhalla, you will instantly be placed into the new content. There are no benefits or drawbacks to starting it with an existing save since you will always start with the same stats and equipment in this mode. All progress here is completely separate from the main game.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
God of War Ragnarok: How to find the Giant’s Toes treasure
Tyr and Kratos in God of War Ragnarok.

If you think about it, Kratos is actually more of a treasure hunter than almost anything else. Ever since his first appearance, this Spartan has been raiding and smashing treasure chests of all kinds across Greece and Midgard. It would only make sense that, upon finding a treasure map, Kratos would be very interested in collecting that loot for himself. Unfortunately, these maps aren't as clear as just pointing you to the dig spot.

Read more
How to transmog gear in God of War Ragnarok

2018's God of War was the first entry where Kratos would get new pieces and sets of armor that not only altered his appearance but his stats as well. Prior games had some unlockable costumes, but these were purely cosmetic and rewards for players who beat the game or did certain challenges. This concept is certainly not new, but one feature that has been growing in popularity in titles with multiple armor sets, including PlayStation's own Horizon Forbidden West, is transmogrification.

Read more
God of War Ragnarok shares a key strength with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
The Hafgufa flies away in God of War Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok’s main story is memorable, but some of the smaller moments are what have stuck with me most since completing it. I'm not just talking about its moments of quiet, but its optional Favors as well. These sidequests can be entirely ignored, but skipping them is a mistake as they contain some of the game’s best scenes. It's a trait that God of War Ragnarok shares with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, one of the best RPGs of the last decade.
In some large RPGs, sidequests can often boil down to boring fetch quests, or they simply may not have as much polish put into their writing. As a result, they can feel like content bloat that does more harm than good to the game’s pacing. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and God of War Ragnarok avoid this problem by elevating these sidequests, making the entire adventure feel more cohesive and ensuring that the small moments stick out as some of the best.
More than a side thing
Like God of War Ragnarok, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt features a lengthy main story full of memorable characters, set pieces, and boss fights. While those alone would have made it a strong RPG, it’s remembered as an all-time great because of how rich its world is, something that's reflected in its side content. There were quests like Ghosts of Past, which pays off the character arc of Witcher 2 character Letho, but it's entirely possible to finish the game without ever seeing it.

Others, like Return to Crookback Bog, turn what could just be some fun supernatural fights into a chilling tale about abuse and broken families. While The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s main narrative is strong, these side moments are what make it a game that sticks with you years after release. I can already tell the same will be true of God of War Ragnarok, as some of my favorite missions in the game are entirely optional Favors.
An early game Favor called The Weight of Chains sees Kratos, Mimir, and Atreus freeing a giant Lyngbakr sea creature that Mimir imprisoned while working with Odin. They manage to break its chains, but find that it now struggles to move and do what it used to. This sidequest takes a series of somewhat standard combat encounters and puzzles and spins them into critical aspects of a memorable tale. The Weight of Chains reflects on how Kratos and Mimir’s reckless actions have had irreversible consequences, but they now have an opportunity to be better people in the future.
Another standout Favor called Secret of the Sands, where Kratos and Atreus free a trapped jellyfish-like creature called a Hafgufa, is also quite beautiful. The short story shows what Kratos will do to be able to spend more time with his son in the face of Ragnarok. However ordinary these sidequests may be from a gameplay standpoint, their narrative relevance and level of polish are on par with some of God of War Ragnarok’s main quests. This high effort even applies to some side missions that wholly exist with NPCs in the game’s overworld, ones that aren't even built around huge set pieces. For example, there’s The Lost Treasure quest.

Read more