Elden Ring Nightreign preload guide: release date, file size, and more

After the massive base experience with Elden Ring, plus the huge Shadow of the Erdree DLC, we still haven’t had our fill of FromSoftware’s greatest work. Elden Ring Nightreign takes the base mechanics of the main game and transforms it into a co-op survival game with roguelike elements. While you can play alone, this is a game built for you and your friends to conquer together, although the lack of cross-platform support is a big downer. All the trailers and footage make this game look like a greatest hits of FromSoftware, with tons of returning bosses, armor sets, and locations that we can’t wait to discover. To make sure you’re not waiting a second longer than you need to, here’s all the preorder information about Elden Ring Nightreign, including when preloads begin and how big the game is.

Elden Ring Nightreign release date

We won’t have to wait much longer because Elden Ring Nightreign launches on May 30. Unlike many other games, there are no options to buy special editions to access the game early, so we will all start on equal footing.

Elden Ring Nightreign file size

According to PlayStation Game Size, which has accurately shared file sizes for tons of upcoming games, Elden Ring Nightreign will be 21.176 GB on both PS4 and PS5, with an extra 738 MB on top if you get the digital artbook and soundtrack. File sizes don’t typically change much between platforms, so Xbox and PC players should expect a similar game size.

To be safe, having at least 25 GB free would be our recommendation.

Elden Ring Nightreign preload options

Anyone who preorders Elden Ring Nightreign can preload the game two days early on May 28. That’s handy for those with slow or limited internet, but if you do forget, 21 GB shouldn’t take very long at all to download.

Elden Ring Nightreign preorder details

If you’ve been waiting to preorder Elden Ring Nightreign, now is the time. There are three options to pick from, but any preorder entitles you to preloading the game.

Standard Edition – $40

Base game

Bonus “It’s Raining!” gesture preorder bonus

Digital Deluxe Edition – $55

Everything in the Standard Edition

Digital artbook

Mini souindtrack

Additional DLC with playable characters and bosses

Collector’s Edition – $200 (physical only from Bandai Namco store)