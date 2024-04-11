 Skip to main content
Elgato’s Fallout-themed products let you stream from the Wasteland

Tomas Franzese
By
Elgato's limited edition Fallout products.
Elgato

Elgato is releasing several Fallout Edition-themed items in the wake of the release of the Fallout TV show on Amazon Prime.

Elgato is known for making a variety of products that help with content creation and streaming, and many of them now have Fallout editions. First is Stream Deck Fallout Edition, which is available for $150 and models the device after a Pip-Boy. The $100 Wave DX microphone and Wave Mic Arm LP are now also available in the RAD green color scheme heavily associated with the Pip-Boy. Audio interface and mixer Wave XLR has a “design inspired by post-nuclear Americana” and is available for $160.

Fallout has reentered the mainstream gaming zeitgeist in a strong fashion thanks to getting a show on Amazon Purnell. Starring Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten, the show doesn’t directly adapt a specific game and instead follows the adventures of original characters around Los Angeles and Vault 33. Although video game adaptations have historically been hit-or-miss, Fallout has been well-received by critics and audiences and sits at a 93% average on Rotten Tomatoes. As this show is rolling out, it’s not too surprising that Bethesda is doing more collaborations to bring attention to it as there are no new Fallout games to promote right now.

All eight episodes of Fallout are available to stream on Amazon Prime, while Elgato’s new Fallout Editions of the Stream Deck, Wave DX, Wave Mic Arm LP, and Wave XLR are available to purchase together or as a bundle on the company’s website.

