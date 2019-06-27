Digital Trends
Gaming

Epic Games really needs to properly address Fortnite crunch

Steven Petite
By
Fortnite Android Skips Google Play

In April, Polygon reported about the brutal working conditions at Epic Games, the studio behind the worldwide sensation Fortnite. To keep up with the rigorous update schedule, developers routinely put in 70-plus hour work weeks. Since the report went live, Epic has yet formally address the claims.

Given that Fortnite updates still arrive at a weekly clip, it’s hard to imagine the working conditions have markedly changed. Even during a studio-wide closure lasting until July 8, Fortnite updates are still arriving as usual. This begs the question: When will Epic Games actually address its issue with crunch?

With major studios such as Bungie and Respawn publicly discussing working conditions for its developers, it’s time for Epic Games to do the same. Epic has set the bar for live service games by updating Fortnite every week — sometimes even twice — but when it comes at the expense of its employees, that’s not a cause for celebration.

On June 20, Epic Games announced that it would be closed for two weeks from June 24 to July 8. One would think this means no Fortnite updates during that time. However, that’s not the case. The first of those updates, which contained a substantial “14 Days of Summer” event and a slew of minor changes, went live June 25, the day after Epic’s office closed. A second update will arrive next week, making this closure business as usual from a consumer perspective. Epic told Polygon that it has “measures in place to ensure we can react to major issues (should they arise).”

Business as usual

epic games needs to address fortntte crunch

From the outside looking in, this sure doesn’t sound like a studio closure. It’s possible that all full-time employees were given two weeks off to enjoy the beginning of summer with family and friends, while contractors were left to handle whatever work crops up while the studio is “closed.”

Another possibility is that Fortnite developers crunched even more than usual to prepare for the closure. Neither possibility is ideal. Not to mention patch notes still need to be written, and updates need to be pushed. It’s unlikely that next week’s update is already set in stone, especially when it comes to fixes.

Four weeks off each year plus vacation time isn’t generous if the rest of the year is spent putting in obscene hours.

Epic is still working on Fortnite even while the studio is technically closed.  It doesn’t matter if the hours are being put in over the two-week closure or if they’ve already been crunched. Either way, the work has been done to keep Fortnite on its regularly scheduled programming.

Epic Games lead animator Jay Hosfelt offered further perspective about the closure on Twitter.

The two-week winter break during the holidays was already in effect. The summer break is new, though. Admittedly, the policy sounds quite generous at face value, as it also includes separate vacation time. But if this is Epic’s response to Polygon’s report, it rings somewhat hollow considering the update schedule remains unchanged. On top of that, Epic didn’t mention crunch or the work-life balance of its employees in announcing the two-week closure. It’s great the developers get to step away from Fortnite for two weeks to enjoy the sun, but it’s not enough.

I cannot pretend to personally know what it’s like to work at Epic, but based on what’s been reported, I wouldn’t describe it as “a company that sincerely cares for its employees.” Mr. Hosfelt obviously has had a more positive experience at Epic than others who shared details about working conditions with Polygon.

Four weeks off each year plus vacation time isn’t generous if the rest of the year is spent putting in obscene hours.

In my recent re-review of Fortnite, I grappled with Epic’s content schedule. On the one hand, regular updates have undoubtedly helped retain an interest in the premier battle royale game. On the other hand, it feels amoral to applaud a studio that sacrifices its developers’ well-being to remain the most popular game around for as long as possible. Don’t get me wrong. It’s impressive that Fortnite developers can consistently shake-up the gameplay. We’ve never seen anything like this before. They are obviously extremely talented and deserve all of the success in the world. But it’s hard to celebrate Fortnite as a whole.

Change the narrative

fortnite battle royale review history 8237

Epic Games needs to address crunch publicly and remedy it from within. Not just for the sake of its own employees, but for other game studios across the world whose executives look at Fortnite as a model of success to emulate. Being king comes with responsibilities. One of those responsibilities is setting a good example. If the studio responsible for the biggest game on the planet makes an effort to stop crunching, that could make a huge impact — even just symbolically.

New horror stories about crunch culture are reported regularly nowadays. Name any recent AAA blockbuster and chances are the developers behind it crunched in months (or years) leading up to release. Red Dead Redemption 2, Anthem, virtually every game released by the now-defunct Telltale Games — crunch, crunch, crunch. But Fortnite is unique in that the crunch hasn’t eased after release. If anything, it’s only gotten worse as the game skyrocketed in popularity. And as a live service game, it’s seemingly never-ending.

The ball is in Epic’s court now, though. With crunch becoming common knowledge amongst journalists and gamers, studios are starting to discuss work-life balance publicly. Bungie just delayed a weapon fix patch for Destiny 2 to avoid crunch. Massive Entertainment, the studio behind The Division 2, said it consciously avoids letting its employees work overtime in an interview with GameSpot. Respawn Entertainment has refrained from releasing frequent Apex Legends updates to avoid crunch. Nintendo of America President Doug Boswer told IGN that Animal Crossing: New Horizons was delayed until 2020 specifically to steer clear of crunch.

Despite these encouraging statements, it’d be foolish to think that crunch will magically disappear. Game developer unionization is the ideal long term solution to address this major problem plaguing the industry. In the short term, however, it’d help if Epic Games took steps to change the narrative. If Epic insists on releasing a Fortnite update every week, that’s fine. But the studio should hire enough employees to handle the updates without requiring overtime.

Live service games could be the future of gaming, but Fortnite‘s content model paints a very bleak picture of the future for game developers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

This crazy, secret gun is the key to Bungie's vision for Destiny's future
Up Next

What does a truly accessible game look like? We asked the pros
How to play Fortnite on Mac
Computing

Apple has a plan to save Mac gaming, but it’s not the one you want

The Mac isn’t known for being a game-friendly platform, but Apple hopes to change that in the coming months and years. The thing is, its plan may not be quite what you were hoping for if you’re a Mac gamer.
Posted By Alex Blake
Epic Games store exclusive game strategy Tim Sweeney CEO GOG
News

Epic Games founder says exclusive titles in digital storefronts benefit gamers

In response to a tweet about why he embraces exclusive games for the Epic Games store, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney explained that its the only way to permanently alter the industry and detailed the strategy in depth.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
blizzard loses global esports director kim phan overwatch brigitte
Gaming

Blizzard suffers another blow with exit of global esports director Kim Phan

Blizzard suffered another blow with the departure of global esports director Kim Phan. Her exit comes after Overwatch League's founding commissioner Nate Nanzer left last month to join Epic Games.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
fortnite pc requirements season 10
Gaming

Fortnite PC players may have to upgrade graphics cards once Season 10 kicks in

Epic Games said that Fortnite for PC will no longer support DirectX 10 starting in Season 10. Players will need to have DirectX 11-capable graphics cards to continue playing the Battle Royale shooter.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Razer Blade (2018) fortnite
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to the most powerful notebooks in the world.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Cyberpunk 2077 romance NPC relationship heterosexual homosexual trans fluid identity CD Projekt Red
News

Cyberpunk 2077 will feature romance options beyond heterosexual relationships

CD Projekt Red’s upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 will feature a gender-fluid character creator, and the game’s lead quest designer reveals that the romance options will be more diverse than The Witcher 3's.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Gaming

Grab the best games in the Steam Summer Sale before the store goes down again

The 2019 edition of the Steam Summer Sale has officially kicked off. Running into July, the Steam Summer Sale offers huge discounts on some of the PC's biggest games, including recent titles.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Dell G5587 gaming laptop
Deals

The Dell G5587 Nvidia GTX 1060 gaming laptop just dropped to $799 at Walmart

Gone are the days when you had to spend a grand or more to get a great gaming laptop. PC makers like Dell are cranking out some excellent and affordable machines today like the Dell G5587, which is on sale right now for just $799.
Posted By Lucas Coll
youtube gaming creator etika dies at 29
Gaming

Missing YouTube gaming creator and Twitch streamer Etika confirmed dead at 29

The NYPD has confirmed that Desmond Amofah, better known as Etika, has died at 29. This news comes after the popular Nintendo-centric YouTube creator and Twitch streamer was hospitalized multiple times for previous threats of suicide.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Bungie Destiny 2 crunch development developers patch weapon
Gaming

Bungie delays an upcoming Destiny 2 patch to avoid overworking developers

In response to a question about a patch fix for one of Destiny 2's weapons, a Bungie developer shared that it was delayed due to an effort to preserve work-life balance for the team.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability
Gaming

Here are the gaming deals you don't want to miss on Prime Day

Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is almost here, and there will be plenty of gaming deals. Whether you want games, hardware, or accessories, these are the Prime Day gaming deals to expect.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Xbox One X review logo
Gaming

Microsoft’s Project Scarlett: Everything we know about the next-gen game console

Microsoft is designing the successor to the Xbox One: Project Scarlett. Here is everything we know about the next-gen console, including its rumored release window and support for older Xbox consoles' games.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Vive Cosmos
Gaming

From controllers to the cameras, here's what we know about the HTC Vive Cosmos

The HTC Vive Cosmos headset is a premium VR device equipped with a modular design and ease-of-use when setting up. Here is everything we know about the headset, including its cameras and controllers.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch vs Sony Playstation 4 vs Microsoft Xbox One
Gaming

Tariffs may raise cost of Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo’s next-gen consoles

Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo have joined together to pen a letter that makes a substantial case for the removal of game consoles in a proposal made by the Trump administration that taxes controllers, consoles, and more.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.