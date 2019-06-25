Digital Trends
Gaming

Bungie delays an upcoming Destiny 2 patch to avoid overworking developers

Charles Singletary Jr.
By
Bungie Destiny 2 crunch development developers patch weapon

As video game publishers are increasingly exposed for poor work practices, companies looking to change the status quo have become more vocal about their efforts to avoid so-called “crunch,” which describes a situation where developers are pushed past reasonable expectations in order to meet deadlines. Bungie has now joined other companies in taking a stand against overworking developers. It recently shared in a livestream that the upcoming Destiny 2 patch would be taking a bit longer because the team wants to treat its developers better.

GamesIndustry.biz reported that a Bungie developer responded to a question about a patch for a weapon fix by sharing that it’s taking some time because the studio wants to preserve a good work-life balance for its employees.

“We could take the patch off the … off the ‘patch factory’, more or less, and ask people to work superlong [hours] and add this thing in,” he said. “We’re having the conversation about, is it worth doing that? Or is it worth preserving work-life balance and ship it later, in July?”

The developer even admitted that the team recently worked longer hours on a contest modifier for one of the Destiny 2 raids, and said they didn’t want to ask the team to do that back-to-back. That realization sullies the attempt to treat the developers better in this latest instance but, considering the many reports of crunch around the industry, this gradual shift is likely the reality for many studios aiming to make the change. Bungie parted ways with Activision recently and is able to make decisions like this without the pressure of a massive publisher bearing down on it.

Games that garner critical acclaim like Red Dead Redemption 2 have been reported to be created under crunch conditions. On the other end of the scale, Anthem has been critically panned, even though the team behind it reportedly suffered under the same conditions. Despite sporadic looks into efforts that provide better work experiences for game developers, it’s still necessary that other solutions be considered. Things like unionization could be analyzed so that better practices are implemented across the entire industry, as opposed to the infrequent occurrences that we’re currently seeing.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

This crazy, secret gun is the key to Bungie's vision for Destiny's future
awesome tech you cant buy yet lumi keyboard feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Illuminated keyboards and a retro gaming console

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
HTC VIVE Best VR Headset
Virtual Reality

Getting into VR is spendy. Which headset is truly worth your hard-earned cash?

Virtual reality has finally gone mainstream, but how do you find the best VR headset for you? Check out a few of our favorites, whether you want the best of the best or a budget alternative for your mobile device.
Posted By Luke Larsen
fortnite pc requirements season 10
Gaming

Fortnite PC players may have to upgrade graphics cards once Season 10 kicks in

Epic Games said that Fortnite for PC will no longer support DirectX 10 starting in Season 10. Players will need to have DirectX 11-capable graphics cards to continue playing the Battle Royale shooter.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
destiny 2 will move to steam go free play shadowkeep
Gaming

GuardianCon raises $3.7 million: Bungie breaks record, but Dr. Lupo does better

Destiny developer Bungie joined this year's GuardianCon Charity Marathon Stream, breaking the record by raising $400,000 in just four hours. The proceeds of the week-long event will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
final fantasy viii remastered new features
Gaming

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered will come with features for faster progression

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered will come with features that will enable faster progression. Players who do not want to go through the same grind as in their first playthrough will be able to activate battle enhancements, among others.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
apex legends season 2 monsters on the way dragon
Gaming

Flyers in Apex Legends may be hinting at something monstrous for Season 2

Flying beasts have appeared in Apex Legends' King's Canyon map. While the creatures are peaceful for now, they may be hinting that something more monstrous is coming to the team-based Battle Royale shooter once Season 2 launches on July 2.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
How to play Fortnite on Mac
Computing

Apple has a plan to save Mac gaming, but it’s not the one you want

The Mac isn’t known for being a game-friendly platform, but Apple hopes to change that in the coming months and years. The thing is, its plan may not be quite what you were hoping for if you’re a Mac gamer.
Posted By Alex Blake
blizzard loses global esports director kim phan overwatch brigitte
Gaming

Blizzard suffers another blow with exit of global esports director Kim Phan

Blizzard suffered another blow with the departure of global esports director Kim Phan. Her exit comes after Overwatch League's founding commissioner Nate Nanzer left last month to join Epic Games.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
final fantasy xiv shadowbringers dancer job hrothgar race
Gaming

Here’s how to get early access to FFXIV: Shadowbringers

You can get early access to FFXIV: Shadowbringers by pre-ordering it, but simply purchasing it isn't enough to get you in. Here's how you can get early access to Shadowbringers, regardless of what platform you're on.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Guides
Gaming

Our guide to taking down the monsters in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

The Monster Hunter World: Iceborne beta features three large monsters to hunt: Great Jagras, Banbaro, and Tigrex. Our hunting guide will help you learn the ins and outs of each of these foes.
Posted By Steven Petite
Vive Cosmos
Gaming

From controllers to the cameras, here's what we know about the HTC Vive Cosmos

The HTC Vive Cosmos headset is a premium VR device equipped with a modular design and ease-of-use when setting up. Here is everything we know about the headset, including its cameras and controllers.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Cyberpunk 2077 romance NPC relationship heterosexual homosexual trans fluid identity CD Projekt Red
News

Cyberpunk 2077 will feature romance options beyond heterosexual relationships

CD Projekt Red’s upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 will feature a gender-fluid character creator, and the game’s lead quest designer reveals that the romance options will be more diverse than The Witcher 3's.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Dell G5587 gaming laptop
Deals

The Dell G5587 Nvidia GTX 1060 gaming laptop just dropped to $799 at Walmart

Gone are the days when you had to spend a grand or more to get a great gaming laptop. PC makers like Dell are cranking out some excellent and affordable machines today like the Dell G5587, which is on sale right now for just $799.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Gaming

Grab the best games in the Steam Summer Sale before the store goes down again

The 2019 edition of the Steam Summer Sale has officially kicked off. Running into July, the Steam Summer Sale offers huge discounts on some of the PC's biggest games, including recent titles.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin