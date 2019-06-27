How to complete all the Fortnite 14 Days of Summer challenges

Epic Games is kicking off the seasonal festivities by hosting the Fortnite 14 Days of Summer event. For three weeks only, players have the chance to test out a new Limited Time Modes and see the return of fan-favorite weapons. Beginning on Tuesday, June 25 and lasting for only three weeks, players will have the opportunity to complete 14 unique challenges and earn some cool rewards.

A new challenge will be released each day for two weeks. After that, players will have one more week to wrap up any remaining challenges that they haven’t completed. Completing these challenges will reward players with epic items that are based around the summer season. There are new emotes, loading screens, music, and more to collect while this event is going on.

Since there are only three weeks to complete these challenges, players will need to act fast to get every item. Completing all 14 challenges will net you the exclusive Banana Smoothie cosmetic.

All the Fortnite 14 Days of Summer challenges

The complete list of challenges and their rewards was leaked by Twitter user Lucas7yoshi. We’ve detailed how to complete all of these challenges in descending order (from last to first) so you can find the most recent challenge closer to the top.

14. Destroying grills with the low n’ slow harvesting tool

Reward: Grill Banner Item

The 14th challenge in the event is to destroy seven grills with the Low n’ Slow pickaxe. To get the pickaxe, you will need to complete the fireworks challenge below. Make sure to equip the pickaxe in your locker and then enter a match. You can find grills in areas where you would normally expect to find them, like at cabins and by campfires.

Some of the best locations for finding grills are at Paradise Palms, Mega Mall, and Snobby Shores. Each location has multiple grills to destroy. Simply find one as seen above and destroy it with the pickaxe.

13. Search the hidden seashell in the beach themed loading screen

Reward: Glitter Music Pack

There is a hidden seashell that you need to search for that can be found on the beach themed loading screen. To get the beach themed loading screen, you must complete the very first challenge of the 14 Days of Summer Fortnite event which tasks you with visiting six beach parties. According to YouTuber DG BossGaming, you can find the hidden seashell from the loading screen near Paradise Palms.

You can find it in the southwest of Paradise Palms in the bottom corner of the H9 and I9 squares on the grid map. Here, you will find a little bit of water, a bathtub, and a palm tree. Approach the palm tree and search it to complete this challenge.

12. Visit the giant beach umbrella and a huge rubber ducky in a single match

Reward: Rubber Ducky Item

This is one of those challenges where you need to head to multiple locations within the same match. First, visit the giant beach umbrella that is on the mountain southwest of Salty Springs. Next, follow the main river next to the mountain and south to Lucky Landing. On the river, you’ll find a huge rubber ducky floating. Get close enough to it and you’ll complete the challenge.

11. Get a score of 10 or more on a Carnival Clown Board challenge

Reward: Beach Balls Trail Cosmetic

This challenge features a little minigame that’s similar to the shooting galleries we’ve covered in the past. You can find the carnival clown boards at any of the beach parties on the map. Here are the locations:

Northwest of Lazy Lagoon, on the beach of the northernmost central point of the map in the F2 square on the grid map

Southeast of Dusty Divot, in the southeastern corner of the Dusty Divot crater in the G6 square

Northwest of Loot Lake, in the northwestern end of Loot Lake in the D4 square

Southeast of Neo Tilted, next to the river in the E6 square

Northwest of Paradise Palms, at a small pond near the desert and grassy plains border in the H8 square

Southwest of Paradise Palms, at the large pond at the end of the river in H9 square, east of Fatal Fields

Head to one of the beach parties and find the carnival clown board. Hold down the button required to start the minigame and balloons will start to appear on the board. You need to pop them. We recommend using your pickaxe to hit them. Do this 10 times in a row without stopping and you will complete the challenge. This will net you the beach balls trail cosmetic.

10. Launch fireworks found along the river bank

Reward: Low n’ Slow Pickaxe

For this challenge, you need to find three sets of fireworks along the river and launch them. You can find these along the main river that goes from Lazy Lagoon in the north to Lucky Landing in the south. There are six of these fireworks in total along the edge of the river. The locations for the fireworks are:

North of Lazy Lagoon

South of Lazy Lagoon at the mouth of the river

East of Loot Lake

East of Neo Tilted

Southeast of Neo Tilted

Northwest of Lucky Landing

Approach the fireworks and use the required button to launch them. Do this to three sets of fireworks and you’ll complete this challenge. The reward for this is the Low n’ Slow pickaxe, which you will need for the final challenge.