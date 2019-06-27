Digital Trends
Gaming

How to complete all the Fortnite 14 Days of Summer challenges

Cody Perez
By

Epic Games is kicking off the seasonal festivities by hosting the Fortnite 14 Days of Summer event. For three weeks only, players have the chance to test out a new Limited Time Modes and see the return of fan-favorite weapons. Beginning on Tuesday, June 25 and lasting for only three weeks, players will have the opportunity to complete 14 unique challenges and earn some cool rewards.

A new challenge will be released each day for two weeks. After that, players will have one more week to wrap up any remaining challenges that they haven’t completed.  Completing these challenges will reward players with epic items that are based around the summer season. There are new emotes, loading screens, music, and more to collect while this event is going on.

Since there are only three weeks to complete these challenges, players will need to act fast to get every item. Completing all 14 challenges will net you the exclusive Banana Smoothie cosmetic.

All the Fortnite 14 Days of Summer challenges

The complete list of challenges and their rewards was leaked by Twitter user Lucas7yoshi. We’ve detailed how to complete all of these challenges in descending order (from last to first) so you can find the most recent challenge closer to the top.

how to complete all the fortnite 14 days of summer challenges leaked

14. Destroying grills with the low n’ slow harvesting tool

fortnite 14 days of summer

Reward: Grill Banner Item

The 14th challenge in the event is to destroy seven grills with the Low n’ Slow pickaxe. To get the pickaxe, you will need to complete the fireworks challenge below. Make sure to equip the pickaxe in your locker and then enter a match. You can find grills in areas where you would normally expect to find them, like at cabins and by campfires.

Some of the best locations for finding grills are at Paradise Palms, Mega Mall, and Snobby Shores. Each location has multiple grills to destroy. Simply find one as seen above and destroy it with the pickaxe.

13. Search the hidden seashell in the beach themed loading screen

fortnite 14 days of summer

Reward: Glitter Music Pack

There is a hidden seashell that you need to search for that can be found on the beach themed loading screen. To get the beach themed loading screen, you must complete the very first challenge of the 14 Days of Summer Fortnite event which tasks you with visiting six beach parties. According to YouTuber DG BossGaming, you can find the hidden seashell from the loading screen near Paradise Palms.

You can find it in the southwest of Paradise Palms in the bottom corner of the H9 and I9 squares on the grid map. Here, you will find a little bit of water, a bathtub, and a palm tree. Approach the palm tree and search it to complete this challenge.

12. Visit the giant beach umbrella and a huge rubber ducky in a single match

fortnite 14 days of summer

Reward: Rubber Ducky Item

This is one of those challenges where you need to head to multiple locations within the same match. First, visit the giant beach umbrella that is on the mountain southwest of Salty Springs. Next, follow the main river next to the mountain and south to Lucky Landing. On the river, you’ll find a huge rubber ducky floating. Get close enough to it and you’ll complete the challenge.

11. Get a score of 10 or more on a Carnival Clown Board challenge

fortnite 14 days of summer

Reward: Beach Balls Trail Cosmetic

This challenge features a little minigame that’s similar to the shooting galleries we’ve covered in the past. You can find the carnival clown boards at any of the beach parties on the map. Here are the locations:

  • Northwest of Lazy Lagoon, on the beach of the northernmost central point of the map in the F2 square on the grid map
  • Southeast of Dusty Divot, in the southeastern corner of the Dusty Divot crater in the G6 square
  • Northwest of Loot Lake, in the northwestern end of Loot Lake in the D4 square
  • Southeast of Neo Tilted, next to the river in the E6 square
  • Northwest of Paradise Palms, at a small pond near the desert and grassy plains border in the H8 square
  • Southwest of Paradise Palms, at the large pond at the end of the river in H9 square, east of Fatal Fields

Head to one of the beach parties and find the carnival clown board. Hold down the button required to start the minigame and balloons will start to appear on the board. You need to pop them. We recommend using your pickaxe to hit them. Do this 10 times in a row without stopping and you will complete the challenge. This will net you the beach balls trail cosmetic.

10. Launch fireworks found along the river bank

Reward: Low n’ Slow Pickaxe

For this challenge, you need to find three sets of fireworks along the river and launch them. You can find these along the main river that goes from Lazy Lagoon in the north to Lucky Landing in the south. There are six of these fireworks in total along the edge of the river. The locations for the fireworks are:

  • North of Lazy Lagoon
  • South of Lazy Lagoon at the mouth of the river
  • East of Loot Lake
  • East of Neo Tilted
  • Southeast of Neo Tilted
  • Northwest of Lucky Landing

Approach the fireworks and use the required button to launch them. Do this to three sets of fireworks and you’ll complete this challenge. The reward for this is the Low n’ Slow pickaxe, which you will need for the final challenge.

How to play Fortnite on Mac
Computing

Apple has a plan to save Mac gaming, but it’s not the one you want

The Mac isn’t known for being a game-friendly platform, but Apple hopes to change that in the coming months and years. The thing is, its plan may not be quite what you were hoping for if you’re a Mac gamer.
Posted By Alex Blake
final fantasy xiv shadowbringers dancer job hrothgar race
Gaming

Here’s how to get early access to FFXIV: Shadowbringers

You can get early access to FFXIV: Shadowbringers by pre-ordering it, but simply purchasing it isn't enough to get you in. Here's how you can get early access to Shadowbringers, regardless of what platform you're on.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Guides
Gaming

Our guide to taking down the monsters in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

The Monster Hunter World: Iceborne beta features three large monsters to hunt: Great Jagras, Banbaro, and Tigrex. Our hunting guide will help you learn the ins and outs of each of these foes.
Posted By Steven Petite
Cyberpunk 2077 romance NPC relationship heterosexual homosexual trans fluid identity CD Projekt Red
News

Cyberpunk 2077 will feature romance options beyond heterosexual relationships

CD Projekt Red’s upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 will feature a gender-fluid character creator, and the game’s lead quest designer reveals that the romance options will be more diverse than The Witcher 3's.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Dell G5587 gaming laptop
Deals

The Dell G5587 Nvidia GTX 1060 gaming laptop just dropped to $799 at Walmart

Gone are the days when you had to spend a grand or more to get a great gaming laptop. PC makers like Dell are cranking out some excellent and affordable machines today like the Dell G5587, which is on sale right now for just $799.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Gaming

Grab the best games in the Steam Summer Sale before the store goes down again

The 2019 edition of the Steam Summer Sale has officially kicked off. Running into July, the Steam Summer Sale offers huge discounts on some of the PC's biggest games, including recent titles.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
youtube gaming creator etika dies at 29
Gaming

Missing YouTube gaming creator and Twitch streamer Etika confirmed dead at 29

The NYPD has confirmed that Desmond Amofah, better known as Etika, has died at 29. This news comes after the popular Nintendo-centric YouTube creator and Twitch streamer was hospitalized multiple times for previous threats of suicide.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Bungie Destiny 2 crunch development developers patch weapon
Gaming

Bungie delays an upcoming Destiny 2 patch to avoid overworking developers

In response to a question about a patch fix for one of Destiny 2's weapons, a Bungie developer shared that it was delayed due to an effort to preserve work-life balance for the team.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability
Gaming

Here are the gaming deals you don't want to miss on Prime Day

Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is almost here, and there will be plenty of gaming deals. Whether you want games, hardware, or accessories, these are the Prime Day gaming deals to expect.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Xbox One X review logo
Gaming

Microsoft’s Project Scarlett: Everything we know about the next-gen game console

Microsoft is designing the successor to the Xbox One: Project Scarlett. Here is everything we know about the next-gen console, including its rumored release window and support for older Xbox consoles' games.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Vive Cosmos
Gaming

From controllers to the cameras, here's what we know about the HTC Vive Cosmos

The HTC Vive Cosmos headset is a premium VR device equipped with a modular design and ease-of-use when setting up. Here is everything we know about the headset, including its cameras and controllers.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Epic Games store exclusive game strategy Tim Sweeney CEO GOG
News

Epic Games founder says exclusive titles in digital storefronts benefit gamers

In response to a tweet about why he embraces exclusive games for the Epic Games store, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney explained that its the only way to permanently alter the industry and detailed the strategy in depth.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Nintendo Switch vs Sony Playstation 4 vs Microsoft Xbox One
Gaming

Tariffs may raise cost of Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo’s next-gen consoles

Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo have joined together to pen a letter that makes a substantial case for the removal of game consoles in a proposal made by the Trump administration that taxes controllers, consoles, and more.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Acer Predator Triton 500 review
Computing

Amazon slashes prices on Acer laptops, desktops, monitors, and gaming gear

Leading up to Amazon Prime Day 2019 on July 15 and 16, the retail giant continues to slash prices dramatically but in a strategically selective manner, as with the Acer products in this one-day sale on productivity and gaming hardware.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Next Page
1 of 3