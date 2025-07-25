 Skip to main content
Everything you need to know about the PS5: Price, specs, games, and more

By
A PS5 Pro sits on a table with a DualSense.
Giovanni Colantonio / Digital Trends

Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles had a rough start to the generation. They launched under unfortunate circumstances, with both a global pandemic and supply issues making them difficult to get for months after launch. Thankfully, around five years into the generation, and with all eyes looking at what the PS6 could be, the PS5 is easily accessible and hitting its stride with amazing upcoming video games. This is the most popular console on the market, but if you don’t have one yet, you might not understand why it is so popular over the Xbox or Nintendo Switch 2. I’ll run down all the biggest points you should know about the PS5 if you’re looking to pick one up, including the price, specs, games, and more.

PS5 specs

Dimensions19.6 x 7.1 x 16.8 in or 17 x 6.5 x 13.8 in for the Slim
Weight10.54 pounds or 7.06 pounds for the Slim
ColorBlack and white
CPU3.5GHz Custom Zen 2
GPU10.28 TFLOPS 2.23GHz
MemoryGDDR6, 16GB
Memory bandwidth448GBps
Storage825GB SSD or 1TB SSD for the Slim
Optical driveYes
4KYes
HDRYes
PortsIncludes USB and NVME slot
Online subscriptionPS Plus
PriceDigital: $450 Disc: $500 Slim Disc: $500 Slim Digital: $450
Digital Trends review4.5/5

There are two base versions of the PS5 on the market right now: the PS5 and the PS5 Slim. There’s also the PS5 Pro, but that’s such a unique case that I’m going to give that its own section later on. The Slim is basically just the newer model of the original PS5 that has no performance boosts, just a bit more memory, and a smaller form factor. There are still digital and disc versions for each to pick from, depending on whether or not you want to purchase physical games or use its Blu-Ray player.

In terms of raw power, the PS5 is the strongest home console on the market. You can check out all the chips and terraflops if you like, but the PS5 games with the best graphics speak for themselves. Even games that are available on both PS5 and Xbox Series X tend to look and/or run better on the PS5. And there’s no competition when comparing it to the Switch 2.

PS5 design

A PS5 slim, PS5 Pro, and base PS5 all stand next to each other.
From left to right: PS5 (slim), PS5 Pro, PS5 Giovanni Colantonio / Digital Trends

There are two main design options for the PS5, depending on whether you’re looking at the base unit or the Slim. There’s also a slight difference if you opt for the disc vs. digital versions, but that’s splitting hairs a bit.

The original PS5 is ugly. Some people might like its strange aesthetic, but most people agree that it is a big eyesore and stash it away out of sight wherever they can. The revised design of the PS5 Slim is slightly better, but still not something most people would want to display. It is thankfully a good deal smaller, plus it has a nice divide in the faceplate so it isn’t a solid block of color, but still has the same general shape.

PS5 price

A PS5 Pro that's floating in front of a gray background. It's turned to the side.
Sony

You have a lot of different models and types of PS5 to pick from at various price points. The lowest you will pay right now is $450, which is the cheapest option out there for this level of power. You can get a Series S for less or a Switch 2 for the same price, but all PS5 models outclass those two in power.

If you want a disc drive, you will be looking at a $500 investment for a new system. Of course, now that they have been out on the market for so many years, you should be able to find a used or discounted one fairly easily.

PS5 controllers

The Astro bot sitting on top of the Astro Bot DualSense controller, which is a white controller with blue handles. The middle button also has eyes that look like Astro's.
PlayStation

The standard DualSense controller is the best PlayStation controller yet. It has all the functionality of the old DualShock 4, plus haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that make games that much more tactile. The stick and button layout is all unchanged, including the parallel sticks. If you loved any previous Sony controller, you will love this one too.

For enthusiasts, there’s also the DualSense Edge. While a bit on the pricy side, it does allow for more customization options and adds back paddles. The one universal downside on the PS5 controllers is their battery life. The base DualSense lasts only around 8 hours, give or take depending on the game, while the Edge actually dies faster despite the higher price.

PS5 games

Protagonist on horseback looks out at a large mountain.
Sucker Punch

Every major third-party and indie game is present and accounted for the on the PS5. But it gets even better, because now most former Xbox exclusives are also on PlayStation in addition to Sony’s own first-party games that can’t be played anywhere else. That only leaves Nintendo exclusive games as the only segment of games missing from the library. With all that taken into account, the PS5 easily has the most robust and wide selection of games.

Special mention has to go to its own exclusives, though. These are some of the best PS5 games, with games like Spider-Man 2, Death Stranding 2, and Demon’s Souls all being some of the best the console has to offer.

PS5 Pro

PlayStation 5PlayStation 5 Pro
CPU8-core AMD Zen 2 @ 3.5GHz8-core AMD Zen 2 @ up to 3.85GHz
GPU10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (Variable Frequency)16.7 TFLOPs, AMD Radeon, RDNA graphics engine
Memory16GB GDDR616GB GDDR6/256-bit
Internal StorageCustom 1TB SSD2TB SSD
External StorageNVMe SSD slot, USB HDDNVMe SSD slot, USB HDD
Video Output4K at 120Hz, 8K4K at 120Hz, 8K
Wi-FiWi-Fi 6Wi-Fi 7
Price$500$700

Just like in the PS4 generation, Sony released a mid-generation upgrade called the PS5 Pro. You can compare the specs above, but the main thing to note is that it has the exact same CPU but a better GPU. What this means is that the Pro can push graphics further, but not necessarily make more complex games. What this mostly looks like is allowing you to play games without having to pick between performance or quality mode and instead getting the best of both worlds in one. It isn’t a huge leap, and if you don’t have a TV that supports those higher graphics anyway then it would be a moot point, but it is a solid option for the most hardcore enthusiasts.

PlayStation Plus

December classics catalog additions for PS Plus.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony’s competetor to Game Pass is the three-tiered PlayStation Plus service. The Essential tier gives you three “free” games per month, the ability to play online, and cloud saves. Extra adds in a catalogue of PS4 and PS5 games to download, and the Premium tier gives you access to PS1, PS2, PSP, and PS3 (via streaming) games on top of it all. Here’s how much each one will cost at the time of writing:

  • Essential – $80 per year
  • Extra – $135 per year
  • Premium – $160 per year

Essential is the easiest tier to recommend, but if you’re new to PlayStation or know you will take advantage of having access to all these games, even if you aren’t fully in control of what is added or removed, then the Extra tier offers great value. Premium has the least broad appeal, but if you enjoy retro games or want to revisit childhood classics from the early PlayStation days, this is the easiest way to do it.

