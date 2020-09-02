A new item coming to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout ahead of the next season will add another layer of chaos to the hit battle royale title.

The item, called Big Yeetus, is a hammer that randomly spawns to whack players around the level. The second season of Fall Guys begins next month and will feature a medieval theme. But the developers hinted that Big Yeetus will start to appear in the first season still underway — and no one knows exactly when.

I've got a SPICY LEAK for you all We're working on a little something that we have been calling… B I G Y E E T U S Big Yeetus will randomly appear in levels – to shake things up Big Yeetus is Chaotic Neutral Big Yeetus is not your friend Big Yeetus is not your enemy pic.twitter.com/nIBBKcf5qM — Fall Guys ???? (@FallGuysGame) September 2, 2020

The hammer already exists in certain levels of the game, but the update means no level is safe. The Big Yeetus can propel players far distances, getting them off track or even sending them backwards on the course.

Some Twitter users are debating whether Big Yeetus is even real, and the game’s developers are having fun with this.

“A lot of people are doubting that BIG YEETUS is actually real, so here is the receipt. Can we get BIG YEETUS trending on Twitter?” they tweeted.

A lot of people are doubting that BIG YEETUS is actually real, so here is the receipt Can we get BIG YEETUS trending on Twitter? pic.twitter.com/AfGbP6UYYS — Fall Guys ???? (@FallGuysGame) September 2, 2020

Since its release, Fall Guys has been a summer smash. Following a well-received beta, the official launch gained so much attention that servers struggled to keep up. For season 2, developers want to smooth out some edges and add an array of new features.

The season pass for season 2 is free, and there are a few other things in the works, according to a tweet by Twitch gaming host Kate Stark. She also asked the game’s lead designer if the game was coming to Switch or Xbox, and the designer said, “maybe one day.” The changes would be welcome additions to the game. Custom servers would mean that players would be able to hold tournaments or play with their friendsin planned sessions.

Cheating has also been an issue for developers. Creators recently talked about the issue, saying how it’s not necessary to report cheaters, and that the system picks them up automatically.

Why do we say it's not necessary to report? > There are only 9999 possible Fall Guy numbers

> There are millions of players

> Each Fall Guy number is shared by 1000+ other players For example, if you say "Fall Guy 9999 was cheating" there are still 1000 players it could be ???? — Fall Guys ???? (@FallGuysGame) September 2, 2020

“Why do we say it’s not necessary to report? There are only 9,999 possible Fall Guy numbers. There are millions of players. Each Fall Guy number is shared by 1000+ other players. For example, if you say ‘Fall Guy 9999 was cheating,’ there are still 1000 players it could be,” the game’s official Twitter feed said.

Fall Guys is currently available for PC and PlayStation 4, with cross-platform play on the way.

