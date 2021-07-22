Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is getting a Ratchet & Clank crossover. The limited-time event will bring Sony’s mascots to the battle royale game via skins, emotes, and more cosmetic items.

Fall Guys has had several crossovers with other game franchises since it launched last summer. Players have been able to acquire skins from games like Doom Eternal and Half-Life. The Ratchet & Clank skins mark the first time a Sony IP has appeared in the game.

The game will get two separate weeklong events. The first begins on July 26 and centers around Ratchet. Players can complete special challenges and unlock items based on the iconic Lombax. A special banner, pattern, and emote will be available, but the main prize is a full Ratchet costume. That event will run through August 1.

The Clank event begins on August 6 and will run through August 15. It’ll function the same way as the Ratchet event, but with costumes and cosmetics based on the robot instead.

Players who compete in both the Ratchet and Clank events will get a special banner featuring Rivet from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

This isn’t Sony’s only character crossover event. Earlier today, the company revealed that it is adding Horizon Zero Dawn heroine Aloy to Genshin Impact. Players can grab the character and her signature bow as part of the game’s latest update. Sony previously added Kratos from God of War to Fortnite.

Fall Guys is currently in its fifth season, which has a jungle theme. Players can hop into the update now ahead of the Ratchet event on July 26.

