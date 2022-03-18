  1. Gaming
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Babylon’s Fall will still get full support after weak launch

Tomas Franzese
By

Babylon’s Fall from PlatinumGames and Square Enix will likely go down as one of the worst games of 2022. Despite that, the developers are promising continued support for the live-service title.

“There are no plans to reduce the scale of development on Babylon’s Fall,” a statement in the latest set of patch notes reads. “Content up to the end of season 2 is now practically complete and we have started work on season 3 and beyond. We will continue to provide new content for the game and make improvements based on player feedback, striving to keep existing players playing and to attract newcomers.”

This image from the Babylon's Fall Twitter account shows its full statement on Babylon's Fall.

This multiplayer action game was released on March 3 and was immediately met with criticism over its ugly visuals and sluggish gameplay. Babylon’s Fall currently sits at a 39 on review aggregate site Metacritic and appears to have flopped on PC as the multiplayer-focused game only seems to ever have a player count in the hundreds. It’s a particularly disappointing release for PlatinumGames, which is known for strong single-player action games, though it may start to focus more on live-service titles in the future.

Publisher Square Enix now seems to be in damage control mode as it put out a survey asking players what they’d like to see improved and is now promising continued support in a post. The patch notes detail new content updates, explain the feedback-driven updates coming in late March and beyond, and tease a Nier: Automata collaboration event, but the developer and publisher’s promise to continue supporting the game is what sticks out the most.

Having to reassure players that your live-service isn’t shutting down just two weeks after launch isn’t a good look and speaks to the low state of the game. Square Enix has had a good track record with sticking with live-service games that had rocky launches like the original version of Final Fantasy XIV and Marvel’s Avengers. Still, there’s no doubt that those games aren’t great company for Babylon’s Fall to keep.

Babylon’s Fall is available now for PC, PS4, and PS5. Square Enix plans to release a demo of the game on Steam on March 23.

Editors' Recommendations

The best war movies on Hulu (March 2022)

Matt Damon stars in Green Zone.

Matter delayed until fall of 2022

A collection of Matter-enabed Amazon devices.

What’s new in movie theaters: The Outfit and X

Split image of a group of people outside in X & a man pointing a gun in The Outfit.

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (March 2022)

A World War II soldier looks out over a war-torn landscape in a scene from Dunkirk.

The 100 best movies on HBO Max right now (March 2022)

William H. Macy in The Cooler.

The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more

Rosario Dawson standing in a crowd looking scared in a scene from DMZ.

The 105 best shows on Hulu right now (March 2022)

Three characters from Welcome to Flatch, greeting a camera crew.

Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO, and more

Regina Hall in Master.

The best TV shows on Amazon Prime right now (March 2022)

Nora and Aleesha take Nathan and Luke on a virtual tour through screens hung around their necks in a scene from Upload season 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

The 70 best movies on Hulu right now (March 2022)

The cast of Another Round.

The best movies on Disney+ right now (March 2022)

The cast of Cheaper By the Dozen.

The 63 best movies on Amazon Prime Video (March 2022)

Michael Fassbender in Prometheus.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin isn’t just a meme

Garland towers over Jack, Ash, Jed, Sophia, and Neon in