Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout’s “Battle of the Brands” charity competition is over, and four new skins will come to the battle royale game based on the highest bidder: A team of Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, G2 Esports, Aim Lab, and Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson.

All four winners banded together Monday, August 31, and pledged to donate more than $1 million to SpecialEffect, a U.K. charity that specializes in increasing accessibility for disabled gamers around the world.

SpecialEffect posted a series of thank you tweets in response to the gesture, writing, “This incredible donation will be invaluable in making up our funding shortfall due to COVID-19. We’ll be able to continue an uninterrupted service to create new gaming opportunities for disabled people everywhere.”

The charity drive began over two weeks ago when developer Mediatonic decided to turn Twitter engagement from brands asking for skins into a competition. Within a week of bidding, Ninja quickly became one of the front runners by pledging $420,000.69 to SpecialEffect. The popular streamer upped the ante earlier by joining forces with three other bidders right before the bidding challenge closed.

Shortly after Ninja made the announcement, Mediatonic ended the competition and declared them the winners via the Fall Guys’ Twitter account. The tweet calls the quartet “probably the spiciest team up since The Avengers??????”

???? BIDDING IS FINISHED ???? THE WINNERS ARE:@G2esports @Ninja @AimLab @MrBeastYT With a combined donation of $1,000,000 for @SpecialEffect Probably the spiciest team up since The Avengers??????https://t.co/Q2G3h9UyDh — Fall Guys ???? (@FallGuysGame) August 31, 2020

Mediatonic confirmed that all four members of the winning effort will receive an in-game costume. The studio says that the game’s artists will collaborate with each winner on their skin. All four participants already shared design concepts, including a Ninja costume sporting his signature blue hair. Mister Beast’s design includes a photo of his face pasted on top of a pink skin.

The two-week bidding war saw many companies stepping up to pledge money. Among the most notable names were Digital Extremes, representing its looter-shooter Warframe, and Tushy, a bidet company that proposed a unique, peach-themed costume.

Mediatonic did not give a timetable for when the new costumes might make their way into the game. The studio is currently prepping for Fall Guys’ medieval-themed second season, which was recently revealed at GamesCom.

Editors' Recommendations