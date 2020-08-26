  1. Gaming

Fall Guys becomes the most downloaded game in PS Plus history

By

The increasingly popular Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout can add another crown to its pile of victories. According to Sony, the indie battle royale game is now the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game ever.

Various PlayStation Twitter accounts announced the accolade on Wednesday morning, posting, “As of today, Fall Guys is the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time on a global basis.”

Mediatonic’s hit game launched August 4 and was available as a free download for PlayStation Plus subscribers, the same strategy used for Rocket League, which went on to become an e-sports phenomenon. Fall Guys is on a similar trajectory, as it continues to dominate on streaming platforms like Twitch.

Topping PS Plus’ most downloaded list is no easy task. Earlier this summer, Sony released an infographic showing the top downloaded games over the service’s first decade. The list includes heavy-hitters like Destiny 2 and Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered.

PS Plus

It’s not the indie gem’s first big accomplishment, either, less than a month into its release. The Fall Guys Twitter account — which is running a charity bidding war where brands and streamers are pledging huge donations to get a costume in the game — recently cracked 1 million followers. Currently, popular streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is competing with a bidet company for the top prize, but he’s joined by plenty of other companies and public figures.

Wacky, viral stunts like this have helped keep Fall Guys’ momentum going as Mediatonic continues to tweak the battle royale hit. The game’s most recent patch brought a host of fan-requested features to the game, such as removing team games from the minigame rotation when players can’t be placed on even teams.

The patch added some tweaks for PlayStation owners in the form of new control options, including the ability to invert the X/Y axis.

While the game continues to soar on the PS4 (and PC, where it’s also available), new platforms may be coming soon. The game is set to hit phones in China, where the mobile market dominates, and a recent data mine suggested that a Nintendo Switch release could be in the works.

Editors' Recommendations

Save $28 on a one-year PS Plus subscription when you subscribe today

Best PS Plus deals

Leak reveals Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War next-gen bundle

Xbox One Series X

Fall Guys Review: A battle royale for a new age

Fall Guys Key Art

Fall Guys heads to mobile in China; datamine hints at Nintendo Switch version

Fall Guys Hit Parade

The best PSVR games available today

PlayStation VR

How to gameshare on your Nintendo Switch

nintendo switch handheld vs docked lifestyle shot 14631

GTA 5 cheats and secrets: Every Grand Theft Auto cheat code for PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: Everything to know about this year’s launch

Amazon Prime members can claim a free pack of colorful Destiny 2 exotics

Epic wanted special treatment from Apple, according to new evidence

The best indie games for May 2020

how to watch sony e3 press conference hellblade1

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for August 2020

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

These are the best cheap Xbox Live Gold deals for August 2020

xbox one s x deals ebay brandsmart spring sale review 50 1500x1000

These are the best cheap gaming PC deals for August 2020

The best VR headsets for 2020