Massively popular Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is currently only available for the PlayStation 4 and PC, but it appears that the colorful battle royale may be making its way to more platforms soon.

The official Fall Guys account on Twitter recently issued a warning that ads for a mobile version of the game are scams. However, it appears that a legitimate mobile version is on the way, according to video game analyst Daniel Ahmad.

Chinese games and entertainment company Bilibili has secured the rights to publish a mobile version of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout in China. The game released for PC and PS4 on August 4, 2020 and has become a viral hit.#FallGuys https://t.co/BjElzemUGr pic.twitter.com/EBgYq3pck5 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 22, 2020

There is no official announcement that the mobile version of Fall Guys will also launch in the U.S. though.

Meanwhile, dataminer OatmealDome found a file named NintendoSDKPlugin.dll in Fall Guys‘ Steam version.

Interestingly, Fall Guys has the "NintendoSDKPlugin.dll" file in its game files on Steam. This means that the Fall Guys Unity project has support for the Nintendo Switch's SDK (not necessarily that it *will* come to Switch). It's also been there since the first version. — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) August 19, 2020

The presence of the software development kit means that Mediatonic has the coding in place for a Nintendo Switch version of Fall Guys. However, this does not mean that a port to the hybrid console is imminent. As OatmealDome explains in a follow-up tweet, the developer may even have just accidentally added the Switch support.

Digital Trends has reached out to Mediatonic for comments on Fall Guys‘ expansion to other platforms, including whether the mobile version coming to China will also be eventually released in the U.S. We will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Fall Guys success

Mediatonic hoped that by launching Fall Guys as a free download for PlayStation Plus subscribers, the game would find the same success as Psyonix’s Rocket League.

Fall Guys turned out to be a breakthrough hit despite server issues caused by massive player counts, with the game surging in popularity on Steam rankings and Twitch viewerships.

Editors' Recommendations