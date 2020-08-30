Capcom is reportedly working on a new Monster Hunter game for the Nintendo Switch, according to a Capcom insider.

The new Monster Hunter game will be revealed soon, according to known leaker Dusk Golem, who added that the Nintendo Switch title will run on a version of the RE Engine that is compatible for the hybrid console, instead of the older MT Framework engine that was utilized for recent entries in the creature-slaying series.

Dusk Golem did not provide further details on when exactly the new Monster Hunter game for the Nintendo Switch will be revealed. However, it falls in line with Capcom’s previous statement in its June 2020 shareholder meeting that it will not bring Monster Hunter World to the hybrid console.

Digital Trends has reached out to Capcom to secure confirmation that a new Monster Hunter game is in the works for the Nintendo Switch. We will update this article as soon as we hear back.

More Resident Evil games on Nintendo Switch?

With Capcom reportedly working on a Nintendo Switch game that will run on the RE Engine, Dusk Golem ended speculations by claiming that Resident Evil 7, as well as the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes, will not be coming to the hybrid console.

I will crush one dream with my RE Engine on Switch talk: RE7, RE2 & RE3 aren't coming to Switch. They tried to port RE7 to Switch for a while one time, but had difficulty getting any satisfactory result. RE Engine games for Switch will need to be made with Switch in mind. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) August 29, 2020

This does not mean that no Resident Evil games will ever be developed for the Nintendo Switch, but for fans who want to play the more recent entries in the series, they will have to do so on current-generation consoles. The next game in the franchise, Resident Evil Village, will only release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

