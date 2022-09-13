 Skip to main content
Babylon’s Fall support ending as servers set to close in February

George Yang
By

Square Enix and PlatinumGames have announced that Babylon’s Fall will end service on February 27, 2023, and the game will be unplayable afterward.

“As a result, we will also cancel the large-scale updates that we had planned. In terms of the plan moving forward, Season 2 will run until Tuesday, November 29, 2022, as scheduled, and the Final Season will begin with the maintenance scheduled on the same day,” Square Enix says in a statement. “This Final Season is the period during which you can earn the ranking rewards of Season 2.”

Starting today, sales of both the digital and physical versions of Babylon’s Fall will start closing, as well as the sale of the Garaz, the game’s premium currency. When Season 2 ends on November 29, sales of the Premium Battle Pass will cease and the Final Season special rewards will start.

Around December, the end-of-the-year and New Years’ special rewards will appear, along with the second wave of Event Missions in January 2023. When February finally comes around, the third wave of Event Missions will be added. On the very last day, service shuts down at 11 p.m. PT and the “Hanging Garden” player website closes.

Babylon’s Fall has received widespread negative reception since its launch, but PlatinumGames was committed to supporting the title despite that. The development team said in March that it had no plans to reduce the scale of support but has now rescinded that.

The game launched as a full-priced $60 one despite being loaded with microtransactions. It also had to contend with other juggernaut titles released during the same timeframe such as Elden Ring, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, and Horizon Forbidden West.

