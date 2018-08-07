Digital Trends
Gaming

Your ‘Fallout 76’ beta progress will carry over to the final game

Gabe Gurwin
By

Bethesda launches its online role-playing game Fallout 76 this November, and the studio will hold a beta test beforehand to give players a chance to play it early if they’ve pre-ordered the full game. Those players won’t have to restart their character when launch day comes, either, as Bethesda is planning to have beta progress transfer over.

Bethesda said on its FAQ page for Fallout 76 that this is the “current” plan, so it’s possible that things could change down the line and you’ll have to start a fresh save file. However, given how close to the game’s launch the beta test will be, it seems unlikely that any major tweaks would limit the compatibility of files — particularly if data is stored on Bethesda’s end.

Since the beta will include the “full” Fallout 76 game, you’ll be able to make as much progress as you want. What exactly this means remains unclear at the moment, as the spin-off relies heavily on players’ interactions with each other.

For the first chance to play the Fallout 76 beta you’ll have to be on Xbox One. It will come to PlayStation 4 and PC afterward, but no solid date has been nailed down for any of them yet.

Interestingly, neither the Fallout 76 beta nor the full game will be available on Steam, with Bethesda instead choosing to release them only on its own store. Given the massive popularity of the franchise, Bethesda likely isn’t worried about visibility, but the publisher has used Steam extensively for its games in the past. Skyrim even remains one of the best-selling games on the platform in 2018.

Bethesda isn’t the only company that has chosen to move away from Steam recently. Activision-Blizzard released Destiny 2 on Battle.net rather than Steam last year, and the company is planning to do so with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 in December, as well. Epic Games uses its own platform for Fortnite, as well, and the company will even avoid the Google Play store when the Android version launches.

Fallout 76 will release on November 14 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. We’ll be humming John Denver songs and preparing for the apocalypse until it finally releases.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best gaming desktops of 2018
awesome tech you cant buy yet laowa macro lens feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Another insane cooler, ‘probe’ lenses, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
warframe gives polish the middle finger warframe7
Gaming

‘Warframe’ gives polish the middle finger, and fans love it

Most games seek elegance. Warframe takes a very different approach. It achieves greatness through a complete disregard for what should be possible, and the result is a wonderful mess.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
fake switch controllers unofficial pro controller
Gaming

Fake Pro Controllers for the Nintendo Switch hit the internet

A new series of third-party Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers have hit the internet and they go out of their way to mimic the layout, style, and advertising of Nintendo's official offerings.
Posted By Eric Brackett
Mobile

Check out 30 of the best iPhone games you need to be playing

The iPhone has some of our favorite games available for any mobile platform. Here are the best iPhone games for every big-name genre, whether you're into puzzles, strategy, or something else entirely.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
is pubg ready for esports pgi berlin twitter7
Gaming

PUBG’s first global tournament was a success – until one grenade blew it apart

We attended the first PUBG Global Invitational in Berlin to answer a question that’s nagged at PUBG’s player base since the game rose to superstar status: Is the game a viable eSport?
Posted By Brian Blickenstaff
origin millenium desktop review angle
Computing

What matters (and what doesn’t) when buying a gaming desktop

Gaming desktops are still king of the PC hill, but there's a staggering variety of companies and components to choose from. This guide cuts through the confusion so you can buy an amazing gaming PC at a surprisingly low price.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
lg 38uc99 product
Product Review

LG's widest monitor ever is the next best thing to VR

LG’s 38-inch ultrawide is a one-of-a-kind a monitor that’s sure to impress anyone who catches a glimpse of it. Its 21:9 aspect ratio and near-4K resolution don’t come cheap, though, so you’ll have to open your wallet as wide as the…
Posted By Brad Bourque, Jon Martindale
POKEMON GO
Gaming

‘Pokémon Go’ studio Niantic plans to add trainer battles by the end of the year

Pokémon Go developer Niantic has revealed that it plans to add trainer-versus-trainer battles to the AR game by the end of 2018. The game originally launched back in 2016 for iOS and Android.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
facebook convolutional translation artificial intelligence
Gaming

OpenAI bots bring the pain to professional ‘Dota 2’ players

Artificial Dota 2 players created by the research company OpenAI have managed to beat some of the top human players in the world. The bots consistently racked up more kills during the event.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

'Super Mario Odyssey' is one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now, from Super Mario Odyssey to Fortnite.
Posted By Steven Petite
origin millenium desktop review hero
Computing

Our favorite gaming desktops make the latest consoles look pathetic

PC gaming doesn't always come cheap, but it doesn't have to be extortionate either. In this guide we've put together a list of the best gaming PCs you can buy, with everything from the big and flashy, to the super compact.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
android games
Mobile

Get your gaming on the go with the 25 best Android games

The Google Play Store is loaded with both terrific and terrible gaming titles. We vetted the store to bring you some of the best Android games available, whether you're into puzzles, shooters, racing games, or something else.
Posted By Christian de Looper
razer kickstarter left handed naga trinity mouse
Computing

Razer heads to Kickstarter to create its Naga Trinity gaming mouse for lefties

When it comes to computer mice, scissors, spiral notebooks, and more, lefties are a neglected crowd. Peripherals and tools catering to southpaws are few. Razer wants to help fix that by creating a new left-handed Naga Trinity mouse.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X 1950X Review
Computing

AMD’s new 32-core Ryzen Threadripper desktop CPU rips into wallets at $1,800

AMD has a new batch of Ryzen Threadripper desktop CPUs for enthusiasts based on its refreshed Zen design. Leading this second wave is the 32-core chip AMD teased in June that uses the same TR4 motherboard socket.
Posted By Kevin Parrish