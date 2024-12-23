 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

This minimalist puzzle game could be 2025’s Tetris

By
A comet forms a constellation in Faraway.
Annapurna Interactive

I played a lot of video games when I visited Los Angeles for The Game Awards. I dove into the corporate satire of Revenge of the Savage Planet, got a feel for the furiously fun Crimson Desert, and even played To a T with Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahashi. There’s one game that I’m still thinking about weeks later, though, and it’s much smaller than any of those.

Faraway is the latest game by Sonos Beam vs. Sonos Ray: Which soundbar is best for you?, the creator of 2009 puzzle classic Eliss. The project, set to launch in 2025 for PC, is another retro arcade game set in the trippy reaches of a digitized outer space. It’s a follow-up that’s been 15 years in the making, which may sound surprising when looking at its minimalistic gameplay. You can’t rush great art, though, and Faraway already has all the markings of a simple cult hit.

Recommended Videos

In Faraway, players simply guide a shooting star through space and make constellations with it. When I sit down to try it out, it takes me a few minutes to figure out how it all works even though it’s essentially a one-button game. When a level begins, my star automatically begins flying through the black of space. As it passes other stars, I can tap a button to magnetize it to one and swing it around to change its direction. The longer I hold the button, the more it turns.

FARAWAY | Reveal Trailer

Eventually, I come across a set of stars that needs to be connected into a constellation using my bright buddy’s tail. All I need to do is guide myself from star to star to connect them, all while making sure not to break my chain by passing through a line I’ve created. It sounds simple enough, but I quickly discover that there’s a lot of patience and nuance required to get it right.

Related

The first skill I learn is to make gentle turns rather than holding down the button for too long and completely throwing off both my momentum and direction. Navigating between stars almost feels like learning a playing simulator like Forza Motorsport for the first time and discovering that the key to success is pumping the brakes instead of slamming on them. Once I accept that, I’m able to sink into a state of Zen as I play a cosmic game of connect the dots.

As Thirion showed me the ropes, he explained that his north star for the project is Tetris. He’s aiming to make an arcade-style puzzle game that has the same kind of entrancing flow state. I can feel the influence of something like Tetris Effect here the more I’m able to lock in and move my star around with finesse.

A comet flies around stars in Faraway.
Annapurna Interactive

While the constellation puzzles I played were a good way to learn the ropes, they aren’t the main attraction. The core mode, as Thirion calls it, is a timed challenge where players are given a mess of stars and need to create the biggest constellation possible to rack up a high score. It seems simple, but I instantly discover the depth in that task. If I start forming lines in the center of the star system and working my way out, I’m able to form loops using further stars. The goal is to use spatial reasoning on the fly to keep an uninterrupted connection going as long as possible without passing through the line between two already connected stars.

Thirion seems thrilled as he watches me play, excited to see someone get the hang of that strategy within 20 minutes of play and with no tutorial whatsoever. That speaks to the potential power of Faraway. It’s the kind of arcade puzzler that you can pick up and learn in an instant, but one that rewards players who naturally unravel its depth. It may look tiny next to enormous games coming next year like Monster Hunter Wilds, but it might just be one of my most anticipated games of the year at the moment.

Faraway launches in 2025 for PC.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Senior Gaming Editor
As Digital Trends' Senior Gaming Editor, Giovanni Colantonio oversees all things video games at Digital Trends. As a veteran…
One of the best games of the year is coming to PlayStation
A man holds a gun in Lorelei and the Laser Eyes.

If you're a sicko for challenging puzzle games with a striking art style and a dreamlike setting, you'll like Lorelei and the Laser Eyes. Players just got a new opportunity to play it too, as The Game Awards-nominated title is set to launch on PlayStation.

Publisher Annapurna Interactive announced Tuesday that the game will be releasing on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on December 3, so you'll only have to wait a couple of weeks to play it. It's already available on Steam and Nintendo Switch.

Read more
If the Game Awards have you bummed, check out the Indie Game Award nominations
Key art for Animal Well

The Indie Game Awards Nominee Announcement

The Indie Awards, a new ceremony created to recognize independent games, has announced its first slate of nominees. Balatro, Animal Well, 1000xResist and more will compete for Game of the Year, while several smaller games are represented in categories such as Solo Development and Bite-Sized Game.

Read more
Your video game consoles could become much more expensive soon
A PS5 Pro sits on a table with a DualSense.

People have a lot of questions about what a second Donald Trump presidential administration will look like, and one of the big concerns surrounds proposed tariffs on foreign imports, with larger ones targeted for China. If these are passed, it could signal a big change in how video game hardware and software is manufactured and could lead to increased costs for players.

Digital Trends spoke to analysts about the potential impact that tariffs could have on tech like game consoles. As of this writing, the proposal is to implement a 10% or 20% tariff on all imports, but a specific 60% tariff on Chinese imports. Some analysts we reached out to declined to comment on the impact of the tariffs because while Trump has discussed a plan, it hasn't gone into effect and might not. Others, like Serkan Toto of Japanese games industry consulting firm Kantan, warned that consumers could be the ones paying the cost if plans go into effect.

Read more