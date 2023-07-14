 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Will Final Fantasy 16 get DLC?

Jesse Lennox
By

Prior to launch, Square Enix was clear about their intention to not make any DLC for Final Fantasy 16. In the weeks since the game’s release, Producer Naoki Yoshida has made comments suggesting that plans may have changed regarding adding additional content to the hit RPG. While nothing is set in stone as of yet, the team appears to be taking player feedback asking for more content into account.

So, can you expect more stories to be told in the world of Final Fantasy 16 through DLC? Here’s what we know so far.

Recommended Videos

Is there going to be DLC for Final Fantasy 16?

Ifrit roaring in Final Fantasy 16 surrounded by fire.
Square Enix

Up until recently the official stance from Square Enix was that there would not be DLC for Final Fantasy 16. However, there was always a hint that it was a possibility if fan demand was there. In a May interview with Game Informer, Yoshida himself stated,

“It’s a one-off game. We’re asking players to pay the full price for this experience, and so we want an experience that’s going to equal the amount of money that players are going to be paying and we want them to have satisfaction equal to what they paid or even more than that … We have no idea if people are going to fall in love with Valisthea and fall in love with Clive’s story and want to see more of the world and its characters. So while we always want to consider DLC or spinoffs or those types of things where you can learn more about the game, first we want to see if Valisthea and Clive are really things players around the world want to see more of and then make that decision.”

This lines up with his most recent statement during an interview with GamerBraves on the possibility of DLC. “But now we understand that we’re getting feedback from players that have played the game and a lot of players want to see more and we know that and understand that. For us, we’re taking that and then thinking about our options moving forward, so hopefully in the near future we can have something that we can give to you all.”

What could the Final Fantasy 16 DLC include?

Shiva in Final Fantasy 16.

Despite not giving any firm plans as to what form s a possible hint to what form DLC for Final Fantasy 16 will take, another question in the interview could have given us a clue. Yoshida was asked about what other character he’d like to play as in the game, to which he said “Personally, I would make Cid playable. He is such an interesting character with his complex life and background story.”

Adding a chapter with a new playable character would be in line with some previous entries’ DLC rollouts, such as Final Fantasy 15’s added chapters focusing on each of the three main party members. Final Fantasy 7 Remake‘s Intermission DLC followed a similar structure, offering a short campaign featuring Yuffie. Final Fantasy 15 also added some more ambitious DLC content, such as a VR fishing story and full co-op mode, although neither of which seems very likely for Final Fantasy 16 but does show Square Enix is open to surprising us with some unconventional ideas.

Other possible areas DLC could focus on could be other Eikons, such as Leviathan which was absent in the game but briefly mentioned. There are also some crystals mentioned that Clive never encounters that could be a focus.

With the popularity of Final Fantasy 16, it appears that the team is now willing to consider additional content, however, what that will be and when it will arrive is unknown. Unlike many other DLCs, which are either planned or even begun being built prior to the main game’s launch, whatever is coming to Final Fantasy 16 has likely only just started to be worked on, meaning it could be longer than usual for it to be released. As soon as more details about this DLC are announced, we will update you on what to expect.

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
How long is Final Fantasy 16?
A castle under a massive crystal.

JRPGs are notorious for being heavy time investments. Some, such as Persona 5 and other Final Fantasy entries, can easily go on for over 100 hours without adding in side content. On the other hand, there are some Final Fantasy games that lean on the shorter side. With Final Fantasy 16 taking a far more action-focused approach to combat, some might expect this to be a shorter entry, but that isn't necessarily the case. There are plenty of factors that will impact how many hours you spend in the world of Valisthea, so we'll give you a good idea of how long it will take you to complete Final Fantasy 16.
How long is Final Fantasy 16?

Just like any good JRPG, Final Fantasy 16 has a substantial main quest, as well as other optional activities you can take on if you want to get the most out of your experience. The main optional components are the sub-quests and board bounties to increase Renown. If you're just here for the story and ignore all the extras, you can expect around a 35-hour adventure with Clive all told. This isn't all pure gameplay, as about 11 of those hours are dedicated to cutscenes sprinkled throughout the adventure. Because there are quite a lot of sub-quests and bounties available, plus fully leveling up and unlocking all your skills, going for a full 100% completion run of the game will likely double your playtime to somewhere around 70 to 80 hours.

Read more
Final Fantasy 16: release date, file size, and preload options
Shiva in Final Fantasy 16.

Now that you've played the demo and gotten a taste of what's to come, it's time to fully prepare yourself for Final Fantasy 16. That ending tease has had the internet even more eager than ever to get their hands on the game, which Square Enix has been working on for years to make sure it can stand as one of the best in the series. Taking a more action-focused approach to combat, this tale is shaping up to be a gripping experience both mechanically and in terms of story. While we've been waiting patiently to see how the story unfolds, you can get a bit of a head start by preloading the game to make sure you can see Clive's adventures as soon as possible. Here's how to preload Final Fantasy 16.
Final Fantasy 16 release date

Final Fantasy 16 will launch on June 22, but preloading begins at midnight local time on June 20. This should give ample time to download the title, regardless of internet speeds.
Final Fantasy 16 file size
Final Fantasy 16 is a decently large file, clocking in at 90.1GB on its own, but will also have a small 300MB patch on top of that.
Final Fantasy 16 preload options

Read more
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: release date window, trailers, gameplay, and more
Zack carrying Cloud toward Midgar.

We all knew Final Fantasy 7 Remake was just the beginning but had no idea how long we would have to wait for the next part, or even how many parts this incredibly ambitious project would end up spanning. Since fans have been begging Square Enix to remake what is quite possibly the most popular and most important JRPG of all time for years, there was obviously a lot of pressure on them to get it right. While there was plenty of skepticism for the first part changing so much about the core formula, once we had it in our hands, it became almost universally praised.

After Remake, there was next to no news on when Cloud and his ragtag team's adventure would continue. That is, not until the 25th anniversary of the original PlayStation 1 game when Square Enix dropped a ton of info on us all at once. The biggest news was obviously the official reveal of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the second part in what we now know to be a trilogy of titles. Since then, we've collected all the info drops as they've occurred. After beating the first part, you should know that your knowledge of the original title will only serve you so well going forward, so here's everything we know about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Read more