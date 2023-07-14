Will Final Fantasy 16 get DLC?

Prior to launch, Square Enix was clear about their intention to not make any DLC for Final Fantasy 16. In the weeks since the game’s release, Producer Naoki Yoshida has made comments suggesting that plans may have changed regarding adding additional content to the hit RPG. While nothing is set in stone as of yet, the team appears to be taking player feedback asking for more content into account.

So, can you expect more stories to be told in the world of Final Fantasy 16 through DLC? Here’s what we know so far.

Is there going to be DLC for Final Fantasy 16?

Up until recently the official stance from Square Enix was that there would not be DLC for Final Fantasy 16. However, there was always a hint that it was a possibility if fan demand was there. In a May interview with Game Informer, Yoshida himself stated,

“It’s a one-off game. We’re asking players to pay the full price for this experience, and so we want an experience that’s going to equal the amount of money that players are going to be paying and we want them to have satisfaction equal to what they paid or even more than that … We have no idea if people are going to fall in love with Valisthea and fall in love with Clive’s story and want to see more of the world and its characters. So while we always want to consider DLC or spinoffs or those types of things where you can learn more about the game, first we want to see if Valisthea and Clive are really things players around the world want to see more of and then make that decision.”

This lines up with his most recent statement during an interview with GamerBraves on the possibility of DLC. “But now we understand that we’re getting feedback from players that have played the game and a lot of players want to see more and we know that and understand that. For us, we’re taking that and then thinking about our options moving forward, so hopefully in the near future we can have something that we can give to you all.”

What could the Final Fantasy 16 DLC include?

Despite not giving any firm plans as to what form s a possible hint to what form DLC for Final Fantasy 16 will take, another question in the interview could have given us a clue. Yoshida was asked about what other character he’d like to play as in the game, to which he said “Personally, I would make Cid playable. He is such an interesting character with his complex life and background story.”

Adding a chapter with a new playable character would be in line with some previous entries’ DLC rollouts, such as Final Fantasy 15’s added chapters focusing on each of the three main party members. Final Fantasy 7 Remake‘s Intermission DLC followed a similar structure, offering a short campaign featuring Yuffie. Final Fantasy 15 also added some more ambitious DLC content, such as a VR fishing story and full co-op mode, although neither of which seems very likely for Final Fantasy 16 but does show Square Enix is open to surprising us with some unconventional ideas.

Other possible areas DLC could focus on could be other Eikons, such as Leviathan which was absent in the game but briefly mentioned. There are also some crystals mentioned that Clive never encounters that could be a focus.

With the popularity of Final Fantasy 16, it appears that the team is now willing to consider additional content, however, what that will be and when it will arrive is unknown. Unlike many other DLCs, which are either planned or even begun being built prior to the main game’s launch, whatever is coming to Final Fantasy 16 has likely only just started to be worked on, meaning it could be longer than usual for it to be released. As soon as more details about this DLC are announced, we will update you on what to expect.

