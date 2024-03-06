As you make your way through Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you’re sure to discover that there are a wide variety of sidequests to undertake. One of these in the Junon region tasks you with tracking down and eventually working with a Wainright. This fellow asks you to fetch him some materials to aid in a job — Driftwood to be specific — and then sends you off with a map that may or may not look a bit confusing. Don’t worry, though — you won’t need his shoddy map when you use our guide below.

All Driftwood locations

To obtain the piece of Driftwood at each spot on the map, wait until your chocobo has a question mark above its head, then hold Up on the D-pad until the location is revealed. Ride your chocobo over to the revealed location and press Down on the D-Pad to dig up the Driftwood.

There are three pieces of Driftwood you need to find if you’d like to get a 3-star rating in the quest, which is worth doing since it will earn you extra rewards. When you’re ready to track down all three pieces, you can take a look at the photos below for the exact locations.

Driftwood No. 1

The first piece of Driftwood can be found in the northernmost area of the region.

Driftwood No. 2

The second piece of Driftwood can be found to the west of the first piece.

Driftwood No. 3

The third piece of Driftwood can be found just a bit south of the last piece.

