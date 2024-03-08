 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: all zipline Refurbishment Material locations

Billy Givens
By

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is overflowing with content, including a wide variety of side quests to undertake as you work through its 50+ hour adventure. Some of these are given to you by returning characters, such as the lovable screwup, Johnny, who has found himself entangled in a whole new mess this time around.

After finishing up some of the main story content in Costa Del Sol, Johnny will eventually task you with seeking out his clones in the Corel Region, who will grant you a quest called “The Saga of the Seaside Inn.” To complete this mission at its highest tier and earn its best rewards, you’ll need to round up eight Refurbishment Materials left near ziplines in the area, so check below for their locations.

Recommended Videos

Where to find all the zipline Refurbishment Materials

The two Johnnys will send you on a mission to find eight Refurbishment Materials scattered across the Corel Region near ziplines. However, it’s worth noting that all these materials are found exclusively at the top of the ziplines, never at the bottom, meaning you’ll need to keep an eye out above you to find them all. Luckily, we’ve got a map below showing you the location of each of these zipline starting points, and you can find the Refurbishment Materials in plain sight next to them.

Map showing Refurbishment Material locations
Square-Enix

When you’ve found every Refurbishment Material, you can return to the two Johnnys for your rewards and start the next step of the quest. Johnny and his clones might be a mess, but they’re our mess, right?

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth romance guide: how to date each character
Cloud and Aerith dancing in a play in Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth.

One of the most memorable moments from the original Final Fantasy 7 is the date scene at the Gold Saucer. There was no way that Square Enix would leave that part out of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. In the original, it was almost an Easter egg of sorts to learn that you could end up going on a date with almost every member of the cast, not just Aerith. That's because the relationship system was hidden and almost impossible to manipulate without a guide. Thankfully, Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth makes things much clearer with the new bonds system that shows you just how strong your relationship with each character is. That plays directly into who you end up sharing a touching moment with near the end of the game.
How to date each character

Who you end up going on a date with at the Gold Saucer is dictated by whomever you have built up the strongest bond with. If you don't go out of your way to tilt the scales one way or another, odds are you will end up going with Aerith, but you can date Tifa, Barret, Yuffie, and Red XIII if you want to see a different series of events.

Read more
How long is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?
Cloud and his friends overlook a scenic field.

By expanding the Midgar section of Final Fantasy 7 into an entire game, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth finally takes us beyond the walls into the world beyond. This much larger swath of land to explore begs the question of just how big this game will be. Between all the open-world tasks, sidequests, and minigames awaiting in the Gold Saucer, could this game really be a 100-hour experience as was claimed? What if you just tried to focus on the main story to see what has or hasn't changed? We've played through the entirety of Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth and can give you a good idea of just how long it will take you to reach this chapter's conclusion.

Note: We will not be spoiling any story details, but will list how many chapters there are.
How long is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Read more
The best ways to farm Gil in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Cait Sith dances in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Some say it's the Lifestream that makes the world go round in Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth, but we all know the real answer is Gil. Cloud may be on a quest to save the world from Sephiroth, but he's still a merc who wants to get paid for his efforts. Plus, there are a ton of expensive items to gather up on your journey, such as Materia, Accessories, Armor, and Queen's Blood cards. You'll need some very deep pockets if you want to buy everything that catches your eye, but Gil isn't the easiest thing to come by. We've done all the odd jobs and activities around Gaia to give you the best ways to grind for Gil in Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth.
Best ways to farm Gil
Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth introduces a ton of new activities, minigames, and quests that didn't exist in Remake. That means there are a lot more ways to earn Gil than ever before, but also a lot that are a waste of time compared to others.
Get your steps in

Even when you get yourself a Chocobo to ride around on, there's no getting around how much running you will be doing. Whether it's in one of the dungeons or towns where you can't take your mount, part of a quest that keeps you on foot, or if you just like exploring the old-fashioned way, Cloud will be getting more than his fair share of steps in. So why not get paid for your efforts? The Pedometer Pin is an accessory that automatically pays you 1 Gil for every 100 steps taken. Now, that doesn't sound like a lot, but that number will build up fast when running around. Plus, it's free money you'd otherwise be leaving on the table. The best part is you don't need to sacrifice a valuable accessory slot on Cloud, or even anyone in your active party, to get the benefits. So long as the person who has it equipped is available to be in your party, not necessarily currently in it, you reap the rewards.
Sword for hire
Sidequests pay well in Rebirth for the most part. There aren't a ton of them compared to most open world games, so they all tend to be worth your while in one way or another. Visit every new town's notice board and snag all the requests whenever possible. You won't know exactly what reward you're going to get until it's said and done, but you should expect at least a couple thousand Gil for your efforts in most cases.
Get crafty

Read more