 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

All Chocobo Gear in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Billy Givens
By

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth gives chocobos perhaps their biggest role in a mainline entry ever, as you’ll be using them to traverse every region of the game. Not only do their special abilities help you navigate the world, but various pieces of gear that you can purchase for them can ensure they look good doing it. Even better, this gear aids your chocobo in races so that you stand a better chance at placing in the top spot. Here’s all of the Chocobo Gear in the game and how you can round it up.

All Chocobo Gear and how to get it

Most Chocobo Gear can be purchased at tack shops, which are primarily located around chocobo stables. As you progress through the game, new pieces of gear will become available at any tack shop, so you won’t need to backtrack to get fresh pieces. Keep in mind, however, that there are some pieces that can only be earned by competing in chocobo races at the Golden Saucer.

Recommended Videos

To purchase Chocobo Gear, you’ll need golden plumes. These are primarily earned from finding and repairing chocobo stations throughout each region, though you’ll also get one when catching new chocobos while progressing through the story.

Related

There are three types of Chocobo Gear: head, torso, and legs. You can mix and match them any way you see fit, so feel free to experiment and pick what will work best in each race.

Chocobo Gear
Square-Enix

Head

  • Shinra Avian Helmet – Increases speed.
  • Scorpion Helmet – Increases acceleration.
  • Rodeo Hat – Increases weight.
  • Treasure Hunter Visor – Increases cornering.
  • Mystical Headdress – Increases strength.
  • Saurian Helm – Increases intelligence.
  • Gi Headdress – Dramatically increases all attributes if placed seventh or lower leading into the final lap.
  • Tropical Visor – Slightly increases speed for a few seconds after being passed.
  • Merc Cap – Randomly replaces your current ability with a different one you possess.
  • Debonair Hat – Dramatically increases all attributes when near the first place chocobo.
  • Hyperion’s Helm – Enhances all abilities upon entering the final lap.

Torso

  • Shinra Avian Breastplate – Increase chances of dashing out of the gate and increase speed on success.
  • Scorpion Breastplate – Increase number of dash charges by one.
  • Rodeo Poncho – Gains a dash charge upon entering the final lap unless your charges are full.
  • Treasure Hunter Saddle – Allows you to start races with part of the ability gauge full.
  • Mystical Neckwrap – Slightly increases speed if in first place leading into the final lap.
  • Saurian Armor – Slightly increases speed if placed seventh or lower.
  • Gi Cloak – Lessens how much you slow down when damaged.
  • Tropical Shawl – Increases the efficacy of items picked up.
  • Merc Overalls – Increases speed proportionate to distance from the first-place chocobo during the final lap.
  • Debonair Waistcoat – Lessens the time it takes moogles to rescue you from going out of bounds.
  • Hyperion’s Armor – Increases speed during the final lap.

Legs

  • Shinra Avian Greaves – Increases dash speed.
  • Scorpion Greaves – Lessens how much you slow down when you leave the track.
  • Rodeo Leggings – Increases drift duration and speed.
  • Treasure Hunter Gaiters – Increases speed while running on inclines.
  • Mystical Anklets – Increases speed and acceleration on straightaways.
  • Saurian Greaves – Lessens how much you slow down when running on water.
  • Gi Legwraps – Allows you to start races with one dash already available.
  • Tropical Anklets – Temporarily increases speed dramatically after recovering from going out of bounds or crashing.
  • Merc Legwraps – Increases the effect of dash panels.
  • Debonair Anklets – Dramatically increases speed when you are about to finish a race.
  • Hyperion’s Shin Guards – Increases dash duration.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Queen’s Blood tips and tricks
Queen's Blood

After Fort Condor arrived in Final Fantasy 7: Remake Intergrade, you may not have expected an entirely new minigame to be introduced in Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth. However, after the opening hours, when you're let loose in Kalm, you will automatically be given your very first deck of Queen's Blood cards. While this minigame is entirely optional after you play your first game to learn the basics, you would be missing out on a ton of content and secrets, let alone fun, by ignoring it. Still, we understand if you feel you didn't sign up for a strange new card game in your Final Fantasy adventure. Plus, there is a lot more depth to the game than is properly explained. If you want to rise up the ranks and be a Queen's Blood champion, but are unsure how to start, we'll show you the ropes.
The basics

The tutorial for Queen's Blood does a decent job explaining the basic rules of Queen's Blood, but it goes by rather quickly and may leave some things a little unclear until you play a few rounds.

Read more
The best materia combos in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Cait Sith dances in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Materia is the backbone of spell casting and stat improvement in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, adding tons of customizability and strategy to your characters' loadouts. Adding even another layer to the process, though, is link slots on your weapons and armor. These slots are merged together to allow you to combine the effects of two types of materia for a variety of unique and powerful outcomes. Here are our choices for some of the best materia to link together.
Healing/Fortification/Time + Magnify
Linking a Magnify materia to any other spell will cause that spell to hit additional targets or allies. The ability to hit every ally with a spell makes this one of the absolute best choices to pair with basically any healing or buff spell — especially Healing, Fortification, and Time.

Note that using Magnify with a materia will reduce the potency of the spell you're casting, but you can reduce the penalty by leveling the Magnify materia. It's not a bad idea to pair Magnify with a Level Boost materia (more on that below) as early as you can to get it ready to be paired with heal and buff materia later in the game.
Healing + Magic Efficiency
Magic Efficiency materia reduces the MP cost of whichever spell is linked to it. Because of this, there are few spells better suited to linking together than Healing and Magic Efficiency. When it reaches a 3-star level, you'll be able to have someone casting Curaga at a 50% reduction, which can make a world of difference in some scenarios.
Binding + Warding
If you link a Warding materia to any debuff materia, you'll be gain resistance to that debuff when enemies try to apply it to you. While this means you should likely swap in specific debuff materia before fighting enemies that use those attacks, one of the best options to regularly keep applied is Binding materia. This will ensure you stay protected from Sleep, Silence, and Berserk — all of which can be immensely detrimental, especially to your spell casters.
Any spell materia + HP Absorption
HP Absorption materia will grant you a small heal when casting whatever spell materia you have linked to it. This heal may not be massive, but it's free HP that can be crucial to surviving tough encounters. This alone makes it worth linking to one of your offensive spells, especially if you plan to be using it frequently against an enemy who is weak to that element.
Any materia + AP Up
AP Up materia is extremely helpful because it improves the speed in which a linked materia levels up. As such, you'll want to regularly keep important spell materia linked to this during the first half of the game. It's also fantastic to link it to HP Up materia as much as possible considering how useful 30% extra HP can be at 5-stars.
Any materia + Level Boost
Linking a Level Boost materia with any other materia will grant you the ability to use the next tier of spell from that materia. For instance, if you use it with a 1-star Fire materia, you'll be able to use Fira as long as it remains linked to the Level Boost materia. This can really come in handy during the first half of the game when you're in the midst of leveling various materia, so don't be scared to swap in certain spells to counter the elemental weaknesses of the enemies in the area you're exploring.

Read more
PSA: Don’t burn yourself out on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’s open-world activities
Cloud from FFVII

I'm normally a completionist when it comes to games, but I wish I had told myself to push that mindset to the side before I started Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

I get the desire to do it all, I really do. In the critically acclaimed sequel, we're finally let loose outside of Midgar. Square Enix has laid a huge, lush set of biomes to stretch our legs in after being stuck in the cramped hallways and tunnels of the drab city. Despite most of the world activities in Rebirth being standard open-world fare (activating towers, scanning points of interest, and hunting down specific monsters), there's an undeniable novelty to doing it with Cloud and the rest of Avalanche. What I wish I had known before starting was just how easy it was to burn out on that feeling.

Read more