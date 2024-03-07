All Chocobo Gear in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth gives chocobos perhaps their biggest role in a mainline entry ever, as you’ll be using them to traverse every region of the game. Not only do their special abilities help you navigate the world, but various pieces of gear that you can purchase for them can ensure they look good doing it. Even better, this gear aids your chocobo in races so that you stand a better chance at placing in the top spot. Here’s all of the Chocobo Gear in the game and how you can round it up.
All Chocobo Gear and how to get it
Most Chocobo Gear can be purchased at tack shops, which are primarily located around chocobo stables. As you progress through the game, new pieces of gear will become available at any tack shop, so you won’t need to backtrack to get fresh pieces. Keep in mind, however, that there are some pieces that can only be earned by competing in chocobo races at the Golden Saucer.
To purchase Chocobo Gear, you’ll need golden plumes. These are primarily earned from finding and repairing chocobo stations throughout each region, though you’ll also get one when catching new chocobos while progressing through the story.
There are three types of Chocobo Gear: head, torso, and legs. You can mix and match them any way you see fit, so feel free to experiment and pick what will work best in each race.
Head
- Shinra Avian Helmet – Increases speed.
- Scorpion Helmet – Increases acceleration.
- Rodeo Hat – Increases weight.
- Treasure Hunter Visor – Increases cornering.
- Mystical Headdress – Increases strength.
- Saurian Helm – Increases intelligence.
- Gi Headdress – Dramatically increases all attributes if placed seventh or lower leading into the final lap.
- Tropical Visor – Slightly increases speed for a few seconds after being passed.
- Merc Cap – Randomly replaces your current ability with a different one you possess.
- Debonair Hat – Dramatically increases all attributes when near the first place chocobo.
- Hyperion’s Helm – Enhances all abilities upon entering the final lap.
Torso
- Shinra Avian Breastplate – Increase chances of dashing out of the gate and increase speed on success.
- Scorpion Breastplate – Increase number of dash charges by one.
- Rodeo Poncho – Gains a dash charge upon entering the final lap unless your charges are full.
- Treasure Hunter Saddle – Allows you to start races with part of the ability gauge full.
- Mystical Neckwrap – Slightly increases speed if in first place leading into the final lap.
- Saurian Armor – Slightly increases speed if placed seventh or lower.
- Gi Cloak – Lessens how much you slow down when damaged.
- Tropical Shawl – Increases the efficacy of items picked up.
- Merc Overalls – Increases speed proportionate to distance from the first-place chocobo during the final lap.
- Debonair Waistcoat – Lessens the time it takes moogles to rescue you from going out of bounds.
- Hyperion’s Armor – Increases speed during the final lap.
Legs
- Shinra Avian Greaves – Increases dash speed.
- Scorpion Greaves – Lessens how much you slow down when you leave the track.
- Rodeo Leggings – Increases drift duration and speed.
- Treasure Hunter Gaiters – Increases speed while running on inclines.
- Mystical Anklets – Increases speed and acceleration on straightaways.
- Saurian Greaves – Lessens how much you slow down when running on water.
- Gi Legwraps – Allows you to start races with one dash already available.
- Tropical Anklets – Temporarily increases speed dramatically after recovering from going out of bounds or crashing.
- Merc Legwraps – Increases the effect of dash panels.
- Debonair Anklets – Dramatically increases speed when you are about to finish a race.
- Hyperion’s Shin Guards – Increases dash duration.
