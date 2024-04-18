 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to start the Rising Tide DLC in Final Fantasy 16

Billy Givens
By
Rising Tide DLC
Square-Enix

Final Fantasy 16‘s base adventure is already a long and winding tale full of intrigue, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t more story to be told in its world. Like the Echoes of the Fallen DLC before it, The Rising Tide DLC serves as an additional journey for Clive and company to undertake, providing players the opportunity to discover various all-new enemies, locations, and characters. This fresh content even includes Leviathan as a new Eikon for Clive to encounter, making it a must-play for completionists hoping to experience everything in the game. If you’re wondering how to start The Rising Tide DLC, look no further — we’ll tell you how to do so below.

How to start The Rising Tide DLC in Final Fantasy 16

To access The Rising Tide DLC in Final Fantasy 16, you’ll first need to be sure you’ve purchased and downloaded the content. You can buy The Rising Tide as a standalone DLC for $15 or as part of the Expansion Pass, which also includes the Echoes of the Fallen DLC, for $25.

Recommended Videos

Once you’ve purchased and downloaded the DLC, however, there’s more you’ll need to do before you can start tackling the new content in The Rising Tide. For starters, you’ll need to have unlocked Origin as a destination on the world map, which requires you to be at the end of the main campaign. You’ll also have to complete the two sidequests, “Where There’s a Will” and “Priceless,” for Joshua and Jill, respectively. After clearing those quests, you can finally head to Clive’s quarters at the Hideaway and check the missives table. There, you’ll find an unmarked letter that lets you begin a new quest called “The Rising Tide.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
This PS5 bundle saves you $70 on the console and Spider-Man 2
A PS5 sits on a table.

Gamers who haven't upgraded to the PlayStation 5, this is the offer that you've been waiting for -- the PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle for only $450 from Best Buy. The console already costs $500 and the game sells for $70, so you're looking at savings of $120 if you purchase this bundle. You're going to have to act fast though -- while the supply issues of the PlayStation 5 are a thing of the past, it still flies off the shelves, so if you don't want to wait for the next restock, you better complete your transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle
The PlayStation 5 has been updated with the PlayStation 5 Slim, which is more than just a smaller version of the popular console. There's no performance upgrade between these two versions, but you do get slightly more built-in storage at 1TB from 825GB. That translates to usable storage of around 842GB from 667GB, which is nearly 200GB of space that you can fill with installed games, save data, screenshots, and more. The console still comes with the impressive DualSense controller, which offers haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Read more
The best games on PlayStation Plus, Extra, and Premium
A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.

PlayStation Plus has undergone several iterations and changes since its introduction. Originally, the service wasn't required for online play at all and rewarded subscribers with extra discounts and free monthly games. Once the PlayStation 4 generation began, it was required for online play but still offered those same benefits.

Now, PS Plus is divided into three different tiers of subscriptions. The basic tier, PS Plus Essential, still gets three games per month added, while the Extra and Premium tiers will have a varying number of games added to their catalogs. With hundreds of games already and more coming and going all the time, even the most dedicated gamer won't be able to play everything on offer. To help you get the most bang for your buck and so that no hidden gems fly under your radar, here are all the best games to play on PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium right now.
Best PS Plus Essential games
As is usually the case, everyone with the lowest tier of PS Plus gets three games this month, two with PlayStation 5 versions and one with a PS4 version. Here's what you can play this month:

Read more
How to use Waterbending in Fortnite
Korra in Fortnite key art.

It wouldn't be a Fortnite and Avatar collab without players being able to get their hands on some of the latter's popular elemental bending arts. During the Fortnite x Avatar event, you can get your hands on the Waterbending technique in the form of a brand-new Mythic rarity item. With this power at your disposal, you're all but certain to have a great time in battle royale showdowns, so let's take a look at where you can find the Waterbending technique and how it works.
Where to find the Waterbending technique in Fortnite and how it works

The Waterbending technique is a Mythric rarity item, but it's surprisingly common throughout the map if you're thoroughly exploring. It can be found as floor loot or in any type of chest, including Olympus Chests and Underworld Chests. You're likely to even find one in Supply Drops, too.

Read more