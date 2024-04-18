Final Fantasy 16‘s base adventure is already a long and winding tale full of intrigue, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t more story to be told in its world. Like the Echoes of the Fallen DLC before it, The Rising Tide DLC serves as an additional journey for Clive and company to undertake, providing players the opportunity to discover various all-new enemies, locations, and characters. This fresh content even includes Leviathan as a new Eikon for Clive to encounter, making it a must-play for completionists hoping to experience everything in the game. If you’re wondering how to start The Rising Tide DLC, look no further — we’ll tell you how to do so below.

How to start The Rising Tide DLC in Final Fantasy 16

To access The Rising Tide DLC in Final Fantasy 16, you’ll first need to be sure you’ve purchased and downloaded the content. You can buy The Rising Tide as a standalone DLC for $15 or as part of the Expansion Pass, which also includes the Echoes of the Fallen DLC, for $25.

Once you’ve purchased and downloaded the DLC, however, there’s more you’ll need to do before you can start tackling the new content in The Rising Tide. For starters, you’ll need to have unlocked Origin as a destination on the world map, which requires you to be at the end of the main campaign. You’ll also have to complete the two sidequests, “Where There’s a Will” and “Priceless,” for Joshua and Jill, respectively. After clearing those quests, you can finally head to Clive’s quarters at the Hideaway and check the missives table. There, you’ll find an unmarked letter that lets you begin a new quest called “The Rising Tide.”

