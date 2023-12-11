How to start the Final Fantasy 16 Echoes of the Fallen DLC

Final Fantasy 16 tells a complete story right out of the box, that hasn’t stopped Square-Enix from capitalizing on players’ love of the game with two planned DLCs. The first of these is called Echoes of the Fallen, and it takes place near the end of the main campaign, expanding upon Clive and pals’ adventure with a brand-new questline. This exciting extra excursion is a relatively short slice of content that should take most players between two and three hours to complete – but for diehard fans, especially, there are some important world-building moments within that should make it well worth the investment. Here’s how to start the Echoes of the Fallen DLC.

How to start the Echoes of the Fallen DLC

The first step to accessing the Echoes of the Fallen DLC is to buy it from the PlayStation Store. The DLC is available as a standalone purchase for $10 or as part of the Expansion Pass for $25, the latter of which also includes The Rising Tide DLC slated to launch in 2024.

Once you’ve purchased the Echoes of the Fallen DLC, you’ll need to progress the main campaign to the very end of the game, where you hit the point of no return and have the “Origin” location unlocked on your map. You’ll also need to complete two sidequests: “Where There’s A Will” and “Priceless” for Joshua and Jill, respectively. After clearing these, you’ll be able to approach Charon at Cid’s Hideaway and speak to her to begin the “Echoes of the Fallen” quest.

