 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to start the Final Fantasy 16 Echoes of the Fallen DLC

Billy Givens
By

Final Fantasy 16 tells a complete story right out of the box, that hasn’t stopped Square-Enix from capitalizing on players’ love of the game with two planned DLCs. The first of these is called Echoes of the Fallen, and it takes place near the end of the main campaign, expanding upon Clive and pals’ adventure with a brand-new questline. This exciting extra excursion is a relatively short slice of content that should take most players between two and three hours to complete – but for diehard fans, especially, there are some important world-building moments within that should make it well worth the investment. Here’s how to start the Echoes of the Fallen DLC.

How to start the Echoes of the Fallen DLC

The first step to accessing the Echoes of the Fallen DLC is to buy it from the PlayStation Store. The DLC is available as a standalone purchase for $10 or as part of the Expansion Pass for $25, the latter of which also includes The Rising Tide DLC slated to launch in 2024.

Clive and friends from Final Fantasy XVI
Square-Enix

Once you’ve purchased the Echoes of the Fallen DLC, you’ll need to progress the main campaign to the very end of the game, where you hit the point of no return and have the “Origin” location unlocked on your map. You’ll also need to complete two sidequests: “Where There’s A Will” and “Priceless” for Joshua and Jill, respectively. After clearing these, you’ll be able to approach Charon at Cid’s Hideaway and speak to her to begin the “Echoes of the Fallen” quest.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
The best PS5 headsets for 2023
SteelSeries Arctis 7P headset.

Whether you want to experience Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in all its immersive glory or the dazzling fights of God of War Ragnarok, your PlayStation 5 deserves an excellent headset to enable your gaming. For that next level of immersion and communication, we suggest these top-notch headsets packed with the right audio features!

If you are wondering — yes, PS4 headsets are compatible with the PS5 too. But this is still a great time to upgrade, so check out these great new picks for both wireless and wired options (plus a range of prices so you can match your budget).

Read more
Best PS5 deals: Save on consoles, games, and accessories
A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.

One of the most desired gaming deals at the moment, the PlayStation 5 is a fantastic games console. Able to play some of the best games around like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Elden Ring, and Baldur's Gate 3 and dozens more, it's the console you want under your TV right now. While the console isn't cheap, we've spotted some awesome PS5 deals to help you save on your purchase. We've also picked out all the best PS5 game deals so you can stock up on the best games, along with PS5 accessory deals for when you need an extra controller or something else to enrich your gaming experience. Take a look below at what's available right now.
Best PS5 deals

The PlayStation 5 has recently seen a great revision with it now slightly slimmer than before and also offering more storage space with 1TB of internal space resulting in 842GB of it being usable. You still get the impressive DualSense controller along with all the benefits that the PS5 offers. With the arrival of the new revision, there are some great bundles around including ones with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty Modern Warfare III.

Read more
PlayStation Plus is the perfect stocking stuffer for RPG fans this year
Yuffie holding three materia in FF7 Remake Intergrade.

I thought I had my fill of gaming subscription services. PlayStation Plus's price increase turned me off and the offerings of Xbox Game Pass never fit my fancy. While both of these have their positives, I've never been one to just drop so much money every month for a bunch of games I don't really care about. That was until I jumped into my yearly Christmas-time RPG mood and discovered the bounty of classics that's built up on PS Plus.

The First 11 Minutes of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade Gameplay - 60 FPS Performance Mode

Read more