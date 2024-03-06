Upon reaching Chapter 12 of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you’ll notice a pirate chest on the dock at Costa Del Sol. Interacting with it grants you a map and an objective to set sail on the Tiny Bronco to find four pirate relics. Combining them all will earn you a useful accessory that will improve your treasure-hunting capabilities on the high seas, so we recommend tracking them all down.
Note that in addition to finding all four of the pirate relics, you also need to take on a boss encounter at each location that is likely to test your mettle, so be sure you come prepared. When you’re ready to get started, check out the pictures below for the exact locations of each pirate relic.
Pirate Relic No. 1
The first relic is south of the Costa Del Sol port along the western border, and will likely be your first stop along the quest to finding all of the relics.
Pirate Relic No. 2
The second relic is located across the ocean on an island below Junon. It’s quite a trek to ger there from the previous relic, but it’s worth getting this one out of the way second, as the last two are close to one another.
Pirate Relic No. 3
The third relic is located on an island just north of the Corel region, and you’ll need to pass through a strait to reach it.
Pirate Relic No. 4
The fourth and final relic can be easily found on an island just a bit further north than the previous one.
