How to make the best parade formation in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Junon is dangerous territory for Cloud and his friends in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The city is already one of Shinra’s major hubs, but matters are made even worse when the president himself is set to arrive to host a parade. This presents a perfect opportunity to don some disguises and hide in plain sight among the ranks, though things get a little out of control when you are recruited to lead a team of troops to perform in a rhythm minigame. You could brush this off and just get by, but where’s the honor in that? Show the president your stuff by making the best parade formation possible.

How to make the best parade formation

Your parade formation is determined by which type of troopers you have and in what order. There are 10 groups you can find to add to your ranks, but you only need five to make a formation and start the minigame. These four types are Security Officers, Riot Troopers, Flametroopers, and Grenadiers.

To make the three-star difficulty formation, which will have you doing the Ramuh, Shiva, and Bahamut Formations during the event, you need to use the following units in this order going from left to right: Riot Troopers, Riot Troopers, Grenadiers, Grenadiers, and Flametroopers.

Once you have this formation set, begin the parade and nail the rhythm game to impress the crowd and make your troops proud. If you get the highest score possible, you can even earn a Trophy for your efforts.

How to get Zinc Ore in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Cloud flies on a Chocobo in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

After breaking out of the confined spaces of Midgar in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, a lot of new opportunities and mechanics have been introduced. Along with some standard open-world activities, collecting tons of resources as you travel will be a constant. Icons for all sorts of rocks, plants, and beast parts are needed to transmute new items. Zinc Ore is no different, but it is required for some great accessories you probably want to make early. If you need this precious rock but don't know where to start looking, hop on your chocobo, and we'll lead you right to it.
Where to find zinc ore

Zinc Ore can only be found in the mid- to late-game regions. These include the Corel and Gongaga regions, Cosmo Canyon, Nibel region, and the Meridian Ocean. The most plentiful location we've found the ore is in Corel, and most often on Mount Corel itself. Ride your chocobo here and pay attention when it notices something hidden. Sniff it out, and there's a decent chance you will find some Zinc Ore, but it also appears as normal pickups in the environment. There's also a chance that enemies will drop this resource after battle, so don't skip by them when searching. Unfortunately, all items in an area appear to be randomized, so you can't count on finding Zinc Ore every time, even in the same spots, but this is by far the best place to go.

How to find quetzalcoatl talon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Cloud about to fight a monster in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

There's a lot to take in during the opening hours of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Not only do you have an entire cast of characters to play as right away, but a fast hub world to explore. One thing you'll get very familiar with right away is collecting resources for crafting items. These things are littered all over the world, begging to be collected. However, there are rare parts out there, such as the Quetzalcoatl Talon, that you can only get from one specific source. If you're trying to finish the "Where the Wind Blows" side quest specifically, you'll need this fiend's claw to complete it, so let's hunt it down.
Where to find the Quetzalcoatl Talon

The Quetzalcoatl Talon will drop only from, you guessed it, a Quetzalcoatl. Finding this beast first requires you to do some of Chadly's legwork, specifically scanning four Lifestream Crystals in the region. Once that's done, he will chime in and inform you that he's located the beast in question and start the "Classified Intel: Winged Lacertillian of Yore" objective.

The best armor in Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
Cloud from Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Just like in Remake, you only have one valuable armor slot per character in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Deciding on what you want to put there is more complicated than you think, since each piece of armor has multiple factors that determine how effective it will be, and you may want to prioritize different things for different characters. New armor will become available as you go deeper into the world of Gaia, and you can even make some yourself with the new Transmutation system, so comparing and contrasting them all can be a major chore. We get it, you're just a merc looking to get the job done, so let us worry about figuring out the best armors so you can just put them on and get back to the action.
The best armor in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Armor in Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth have three major factors to consider when you're equipping some: the physical defense rating, magic defense rating, and Materia slots. The best armor will either focus heavily on one of these or have a strong balance of them all. Here are our picks.
Garm Bangle

The Garm Bangle is an amazing piece of physical-focused armor that becomes available once you hit the Nibel region. It has a fantastic 59 rating for regular defense, aplus a decent 28 for magic defense to keep you from being totally vulnerable to spells. Offensively, it has two pairs of linked Materia slots plus a spare, so you can still make plenty of killer magic combos for your mages.
Hades Armlet

