Junon is dangerous territory for Cloud and his friends in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The city is already one of Shinra’s major hubs, but matters are made even worse when the president himself is set to arrive to host a parade. This presents a perfect opportunity to don some disguises and hide in plain sight among the ranks, though things get a little out of control when you are recruited to lead a team of troops to perform in a rhythm minigame. You could brush this off and just get by, but where’s the honor in that? Show the president your stuff by making the best parade formation possible.

How to make the best parade formation

Your parade formation is determined by which type of troopers you have and in what order. There are 10 groups you can find to add to your ranks, but you only need five to make a formation and start the minigame. These four types are Security Officers, Riot Troopers, Flametroopers, and Grenadiers.

To make the three-star difficulty formation, which will have you doing the Ramuh, Shiva, and Bahamut Formations during the event, you need to use the following units in this order going from left to right: Riot Troopers, Riot Troopers, Grenadiers, Grenadiers, and Flametroopers.

Once you have this formation set, begin the parade and nail the rhythm game to impress the crowd and make your troops proud. If you get the highest score possible, you can even earn a Trophy for your efforts.

