How to find quetzalcoatl talon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

There’s a lot to take in during the opening hours of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Not only do you have an entire cast of characters to play as right away, but a fast hub world to explore. One thing you’ll get very familiar with right away is collecting resources for crafting items. These things are littered all over the world, begging to be collected. However, there are rare parts out there, such as the Quetzalcoatl Talon, that you can only get from one specific source. If you’re trying to finish the “Where the Wind Blows” side quest specifically, you’ll need this fiend’s claw to complete it, so let’s hunt it down.

Where to find the Quetzalcoatl Talon

The Quetzalcoatl Talon will drop only from, you guessed it, a Quetzalcoatl. Finding this beast first requires you to do some of Chadly’s legwork, specifically scanning four Lifestream Crystals in the region. Once that’s done, he will chime in and inform you that he’s located the beast in question and start the “Classified Intel: Winged Lacertillian of Yore” objective.

Pop open your map, and it will show you the spot you need to go to hunt the Quetzalcoatl. Once you arrive, hold down Triangle to trigger the encounter. Be warned that the Quetzalcoatl is level 22, so you may need to upgrade your armor before challenging it. It also flies, so characters like Cloud and Red XIII may not be much use. The Quetzalcoatl Talon is a guaranteed drop, so you just have to beat it once to finish the quest.

