Final Fantasy 7: Remake Intergrade and the Intermission DLC are both part of July’s PS Plus Extra offerings, but players who already own the base version of the game have discovered that they cannot upgrade to the PS5 bundle.

PS Plus recently expanded to consist of a three-tier structure that incorporates elements of the now-defunct PlayStation Now service. The Essential tier is no different than what PS + originally was, offering store discounts and three free games at the beginning of each month, while the Extra and Premium tiers offer more rewards. Extra members are entitled to download a library of PS4 and PS5 titles, with new games added every month, while Premium members get all those benefits, plus the option to download PSP, PS2, and PSP games, as well as stream PS3 titles.

July is the first month that new titles were added to the Extra and Premium services, and this month saw the addition of many high-quality games, including the brand-new title Stray, as well as the very popular Final Fantasy 7: Remake Intergrade + Intermission. This version is specifically upgraded for the PS5, but is also bundled with the Intermission DLC starring Yuffie. However, when players who already owned FF7: Remake on PS4 attempt to get the new version and DLC, they are met with an error message and are unable to claim the upgrade.

Players who try to upgrade were given the following message: “You can’t buy this product for the following reasons. You already own the following products, which conflict with the product you’re trying to buy: Final Fantasy VII Remake.” While the PS4 version of the game can be upgraded to the PS5 version for free already, this still locks players out of claiming the DLC chapter, which cannot be downloaded separately from the bundle.

Unless the issue is fixed, anyone who owned FF7: Remake prior to downloading it as part of PS Plus Extra would still need to pay $20 for the DLC, while new players get it for “free” with the service.

This is not the first issue PlayStation players have had with FF7: Remake offerings through PS Plus. The base game was previously offered on PS4 via PS Plus, however, when the free Intergrade upgrade was released, those who got the game via PS Plus were initially unable to claim the upgrade. This was later fixed, thankfully. So, while it is a massive disappointment to see this near-identical issue repeated, there is hope that a solution will be implemented soon.

