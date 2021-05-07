  1. Gaming

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will be PS5 exclusive for at least 6 months

By

According to the final trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the upgraded RPG will be exclusive to the PlayStation 5 for at least six months.

The original version of Final Fantasy VII Remake was a timed PlayStation exclusive for one year. Fans hoped that a PC or Xbox version would be announced once that period of time was up, but that’s yet to happen. The new Intergrade details now cast even more doubt on the game coming to other platforms anytime soon.

The game’s new trailer ends with a splash screen that mentions the game is a PS5 console exclusive. A bit of fine print specifies that it will be “available on PS5 at least six months earlier than any other format.” That’s specifically referring to the new next-gen upgrade, so there’s still a chance the original version of the game could still come to Xbox before then.

The new Intergrade trailer shows off tons of new footage for the game. Most notably, there’s a new version of Final Fantasy VII‘s classic Fort Condor minigame. It’s a turn-based strategy board game where players command an army of units and fight waves of enemies.

The trailer features a few surprising appearances from the series’ past. Most notably, the villainous Nero from the Dirge of Cerberus spinoff title makes an appearance here. The classic Ramuh summon is showcased as well.

Square Enix has also opened applications for the Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier closed beta. The beta will only take place on Android devices, and applications close May 27.

