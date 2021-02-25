Immediately following Sony’s State of Play stream, Square Enix announced two new Final Fantasy VII mobile games. Final Fantasy VII The First Solider is a battle royale game, while Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is a compilation including the original game and its spinoffs.

The announcement comes following the reveal of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the new PS5-enhanced version of 2020’s hit RPG. Square Enix took to Twitter after the reveal to share trailers for both of its new mobile games. Both The First Solider and Ever Crisis were recently trademarked by the company, prompting speculation that a proper sequel was coming.

That's not all, we're also presenting two new mobile games! Here's @FinalFantasy VII The First Soldier – a battle royale game set in Midgar before the events of FFVII. As a SOLDIER candidate, make full use of your abilities in a battle for your survival. pic.twitter.com/EUe3kfonMr — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) February 25, 2021

Final Fantasy VII The First Solider is the more shocking announcement of the two. The game is a multiplayer title in the battle royale genre set 30 years before the events of Final Fantasy VII. Like Fortnite, the game follows an elimination format, with players trying to defeat one another to become “the first soldier.” The trailer shows players battling each other using spells and summons. The game will launch on iOS and Android sometime in 2021.

The second mobile game we're presenting today is @FinalFantasy VII Ever Crisis. It's a chapter-structured single player game covering the whole of the FFVII timeline – including the events of the original game and the FFVII compilation titles. pic.twitter.com/jFJVslYks0 — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) February 25, 2021

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is a single-player game that acts as a complete chronology of the Final Fantasy VII story. The compilation features the original game, plus Before Crisis, Crisis Core, Dirge of Cerberus, and the animated film Advent Children. The game will feature an episode structure that takes players through an organized timeline of events. Final Fantasy VII itself features new graphics, making it a sort of second remake of the game. It’s schedule to launch on iOS and Android in 2022.

Square Enix also announced that Final Fantasy VII Remake‘s soundtrack is coming to music-streaming services, including Spotify and Apple Music, tomorrow.

