Square Enix has announced that its mobile battle royale game Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier will shut down on January 11, 2023.

“After almost a year of jumping around on chocobos, mashing it up in melee battles, and sniping from the rooftops of Midgar Undercity, it is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the end of service for Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier. We will be ending service at 07:00 UTC on January 11, 2023,” Square Enix explains on the game’s website.

“Despite all our efforts to bring you regular updates with fresh and exciting content, we haven’t been able to deliver the experience that we were hoping to, and that you all deserve, so we have made the extremely tough decision to end service for Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier.”

[End of Service Notice] We are regretful to announce that we will be ending service for FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER at 07:00 UTC on January 11, 2023. We would like to thank you all for all your support over the past year.https://t.co/XvNOVv2EVs#FF7FS pic.twitter.com/aNVI4iHle4 — FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER_EN｜FF7FS (@FFVII_FS_EN) October 12, 2022

Shinra credits, the game’s premium currency, have been removed from the game’s shop and can no longer be purchased at the time of this shutdown announcement. However, Shinra credits that have already been bought can be used until the game goes offline next year.

Support for non-English languages in Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier will end on November 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. UTC (7 a.m. PT). After this time, only English text will be shown when playing the game.

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier launched on November 17, 2021, for iOS and Android. The game was a battle royale one similar to the likes of PUBG and Fortnite. Despite this game being shut down, there are more Final Fantasy VII-related ones coming down the line, including Crisis Core Reunion and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

