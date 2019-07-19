Gaming

Send Hades packing with our FFXIV: Shadowbringers guide to The Dying Gasp

Josh Brown
By

This is it. The closing moments of the FFXIV: Shadowbringers main storyline. Emet-Selch has deemed you unworthy for his cause (no surprise there) and now wants nothing more than to remove you from the equation. If past battles like Titania and Crown of the Immaculate left you shook, prepare for the battle ahead with this FFXIV: Shadowbringers The Dying Gasp guide.

Phase One

final fantasy xiv shadowbringers dying gasp guide ffxiv phase one

Ravenous Assault is your tankbuster. This deals a tonne of damage, so tanks and healers should watch closely for it.

Bad Faith is then introduced. Watch for which side has spikes pointing in your direction and get to the other side. Hades then casts Double, meaning the Dark Eruption he follows up with hits not just the targeted players, but the areas underneath them when cast, too. Spread out and close in for heals.

Broken Faith then attempts to fake you out again – three times, in fact. The markers on the floor are smaller than what falls down, which then explode around an even bigger area. Watch carefully to find a safe spot and move as they fall. Going in and out in a zig-zag pattern might help. He then casts Double before Shadow Spread, followed by another Ravenous Assault. Avoid and heal as needed.

At this point, things repeat until Hades reaches around 5-10% HP.

Phase Two

final fantasy xiv shadowbringers dying gasp guide ffxiv phase two

Now shielded from further damage, Hades summons many Shadow of the Ancients for you to kill. Between the three waves, AoE and stack markers will be thrown out. Kill the waves before Hades’ Fervor of the Ancients meter maxes out and prepare to heal through the transitional blast.

Phase Three

final fantasy xiv shadowbringers dying gasp guide ffxiv phase three

After Hades sheds his skin, he’ll be an omnipresent enemy on the outer north of the arena. He’s big and ready to cast his raid-wide AoE – Titanomachy. Run to the sides to avoid Shadow Stream ripping through you. Each tank will then be targeted by Dual Strike and will need to steer clear of any other players. Tankbusters for all!

Echo of the Lost can be dodged by getting to whichever side Hades’ arm rests on. You want to get under the arm as the clear side will get plowed. If both arms are on the arena, get into the middle. Heal through Titanomachy and have the tanks run to either far side to bait Hellborn Yawp away from the team. Captivity will then target two players and stun anyone caught within, imprisoning them and requiring the rest of the team to smash them out. If too many players are stunned, you’ll have trouble here meeting the requirements.

Dual Strike will then target the tanks again, while Nether Blast tether will target the rest. Spread out and get ready for big heals. Cleanse your Doom debuff by standing in a glowing circle (you can share). Then shuffle over to the safe side for the east/west Wall of the Lost knockback. Stay there to dodge Shadow Stream and group up for another Titanomachy.

You’ve seen about all there is to see now. Things slip into a manic rotation with AoEs, tank splits, Captivity (during Doom) and Echo of the Lost. If Hades can make you move, he’ll make you move. Just stay alert and good luck keeping your damage rotations going. At around 20%, you’ll be dragged in by Life in Captivity and enter phase four.

Phase Four

final fantasy xiv shadowbringers dying gasp guide ffxiv phase four

After some frankly terrific scripted events and a button-mashing Active Time Maneuver segment, Hades will do little than blast the team with The Dark Devours over and over until you finish him off. A larger blast after every three hits will be the only real damage output here. Just focus on beating him to a pulp before The Black Cauldron finishes casting. Healers can make do with shields/regens and a quick top-up with each bigger blast.

And that’s it. You’re done. Let the cutscenes roll.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best PS1 games of all time: From Symphony of the Night to Final Fantasy 7
Up Next

Witness history unfold in this Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Amaurot dungeon guide
southwest airlines free nintendo switch mariosouthwest
Gaming

Southwest Airlines gave every passenger on this flight a free Nintendo Switch

Southwest Airlines and Nintendo have partnered for a new sweepstakes, and they kicked off the promotion by giving every passenger on a lucky flight to San Diego a free Nintendo Switch.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
marvel ultimate alliance 3 the black order story characters release date switch marvelultimatealliance3 03
Gaming

Everything we know about Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order

After a ten-year hiatus, Marvel Ultimate Alliance is back with Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order on Switch. The co-op-focused action RPG tasks you and your buddies with stopping Thanos from securing the Infinity Stones.
Posted By Steven Petite
Marvel's avengers crystal dynamics san diego comic con 2019 gameplay update
Gaming

Marvel’s Avengers single-player campaign, customization make splash at Comic-Con

Marvel Entertainment is the belle of the ball at San Diego Comic-Con, as the company hosted a panel dedicated to the efforts being made to bring its properties to life through video games.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

Walmart’s Prime Day Nintendo Switch bundle deal is still going on

The best bet for anyone looking to get their hands on Nintendo's latest console is to grab one of the bundle deals that pop up from time to time, and Walmart is still offering its Nintendo Switch offer that it ran during Prime Day.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

Walmart slashes prices on Xbox One, Sony PS4, and Nintendo Switch games

If you're in the market for a new Xbox One, Sony PS4, or Nintendo Switch games, there are quite a few Walmart discounts to choose from right now. This big sales event only lasts through Sunday, July 21.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Nintendo Switch with Rocket League
Gaming

The best Nintendo Switch games, from Breath of the Wild to Rocket League

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now.
Posted By Steven Petite
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon Prime Day deals are ending, but you can still get great bargains

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the Prime Day deals are over. With deals from Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon still going on, this massive shopping event is continuing on through the week.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
celeste switch review 5
Gaming

Tired of the same old PS4 annual releases? Try one of these indie games instead

While big budget games rely on practical innovation, indie games dive head first into new, unexplored territories. If the quirky and unusual appeal to you, take a look at our list of the best indie games on PS4.
Posted By Steven Petite
final fantasy xiv mt gulg dungeon guide ffxiv
Gaming

Climb a mountain with ease using this FFXIV: Shadowbringers Mt. Gulg guide

Embracing the Final Fantasy tradition of floating islands, FFXIV: Shadowbringers Mt. Gulg is about as meta as it gets; nostalgic music, familiar enemies, and a whole lot of destruction awaits.
Posted By Josh Brown
Presidents; Day Sale
Deals

Walmart extends Prime Day sale into Sunday: 4K TV, Apple, and Smart Watch deals

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the deals are over. Walmart's Prime Day sale has been extended into the weekend. With 4K TVs, Apple Watches, and Nintendo Switch deals, there are great savings.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
final fantasy xiv crown of the immaculate guide ffxiv
Gaming

Clobber Innocence with this FFXIV: Shadowbringers Crown of the Immaculate guide

Congratulations on making it this far. This FFXIV: Shadowbringers Crown of the Immaculate normal mode guide will teach you all you need to know of this enduring brawl against the final Sin Eater.
Posted By Josh Brown
best ps1 games sony ps1
Gaming

Did your PS1 favorite make our list of the best PlayStation games?

Take a stroll down memory lane with the 50 best games ever released for the original PlayStation. From all-time classics like Final Fantasy VII and Resident Evil 2 to quirky gems like PaRappa the Rapper, the PS1 had it all.
Posted By Will Fulton
Final Fantasy 7 Remake square enix dreams dreamake square enix jrpg creator early access
News

A fan re-created a FF7 Remake battle scene using Dreams and it looks awesome

Final Fantasy 7 Remake will arrive early 2020 but someone has made a modern spin on the classic JRPG using the tools available in Media Molecule’s Dreams. It follows the formula of the remake and looks pretty impressive.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny
Gaming

Here's where to find Xur and what he has for wares this week

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin