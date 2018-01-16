‘Final Fantasy XV’ gets ‘Royal Edition’ complete with first-person mode

Square Enix’ Final Fantasy XV is a remarkably different game than it was when it originally launched in 2016. With the ability to control party members other than Prince Noctis, and an update adding an alternate version of the dreaded Chapter 13, it’s worth checking out even if you passed on it initially. And with the release of the new Royal Edition, now is the perfect time to jump in.

Coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One — the same content will be included in the Windows Edition as well — Final Fantasy XV‘s Royal Edition featuers all content originally found in the season pass, including Episode Gladiolus, Episode Ignis Episode Prompto, and the multiplayer expansion. The Insomnia City Ruins have also been added to the Crown City of Insomnia area, with new side quests and enemies, and you’ll be able to control the Royal Vessel boat to explore new areas and fish — an upgrade will also be available for the off-road Regalia Type-D.

New gameplay features will affect the moment-to-moment action in Final Fantasy XV, as well. You’ll be able to play the game in first-person perspective if you’re a crazy person, and the new “Armiger Unleashed” action will give you a boost in combat after you’ve found all “royal arms.” The new version of the game even comes with new weapons, items, and car skins, as well as additional trophies. If you already own the original version of Final Fantasy XV, you’ll be able to upgrade to the Royal Edition for $20, while both the console and PC versions will sell for $50 with the base game included.

PC players interested in picking the game up should make sure their rigs are powerful enough to run it. Square Enix recommends having an Intel Core i7-7700 3.6GHz CPU, as well as a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti GPU — that processor, if you can find it, will likely set you back over $1,000. In addition to 16GB of recommended RAM, the game will take up more than 155GB of storage space, so you’re going to want to make some room in advance.

Final Fantasy XV – Royal Edition and Final Fantasy XV – Windows Edition arrive on March 6.