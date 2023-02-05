It might be the last thing you guess you need, but your nail designs in Forspoken will be a major factor in how your adventure goes. Frey’s nail design isn’t just for style here — they function as a very important accessory. You will want to constantly be assessing which nails best serve your current situation, but also synergize with your other pieces of gear, those being your cloak and necklace. You don’t want to break any of these nail designs, so check out our guide on where to find them all in Forspoken.

What nail designs do

Nail designs are the most abundant gear type in Forspoken, over cloaks and necklaces.. You will get them through a variety of tasks, such as defeating bosses and completing quests, as well as simply finding them in the world. Unlike the other types of gear, you can (and should) equip up to two types of nail designs at once to stack their effects.

All nail designs, what they do, and how to get them

Name What they do How to get them Bounce Healing item effects boosted All damage -5% Complete the Brome Guild in The Moulderings area of Avoalet Slay Support Magic deals more damage when Surge Magic is fully charged Frey spell damage +5% Unlocked automatically during Chapter 3 of Forspoken Lit Attack magic deals more damage when Surge Magic is fully charged All spell damage +2% Complete the Zakto Village in the Tanta’s Demesne area of Visoria Clutch Healing item effect boost when health is low All spell damage +2% Complete the Reeve Village in The Blessed Plains area of Cipal Jet Support Magic recharges more quickly Frey spell damage +5% Complete the Ruins of Sommay in the Golden Hills area of Avoalet Blue Flash Attack spells charge more quickly All damage -5% Unlocked automatically during Chapter 3 of Forspoken Beaucoup Surge Magic recharge rate boosted based on the number of spells learned All damage -5% Complete the Ruins of Alda in the Inner Visoria area of Visoria Savage Damage boosted based on the number of spells learned All spell damage +2% Complete the Upril Village in the Visorian Isthmus area of Visoria On Point Top-level Attack Magic deals extra damage Frey spell damage +5% Complete the Abandoned Merchant Convoy in The Sacred Peaks area of Cipal Nightshade Top-level Attack Magic can poison enemies All damage -5% Complete the Ruins of Lepsi in the Fields of the Fallen area of Praenost Ignite Top-level Attack Magic can set enemies on fire Sila spell damage +5% Complete the Ruins of Zelenina in The Path of Glory area of Praenost III Debuffs from Frey-specific spells last longer Frey spell damage +5% Complete the Kloros Guild in the Middle Praenost area of Praenost Passion Damage boosted based on number of Sila-specific spells learned Sila spell damage +5% Complete Fort Optima in the Mount Garrison area of Praenost Frostbite Top-Level Attack Magic can freeze enemies in place Prav spell damage +5% Complete Fort Sestina in the Visorian Plateau area of Visoria Heavy Debuffs from Prav-specific spells last longer Prav spell damage +5% Complete the Perle Village in the Samum Coast area of Avoalet Honor Damage boosted based on the number of Prav-specific spells learned Prav spell damage +5% Defeat the Amphicynodon Abomination in the South Plateau area of Visoria Dig Deep Improved Surge Magic recharge rate All damage -5% Complete Fort Wielki in The Guardians’ Way area of Praenost Wired Top-level Attack Magic can electrocute enemies Olas spell damage +5% Complete the Biichu Village in The Blossomwoods area of Junoon Wisdom Damage boosted based on the number of Olas-specific spells learned Olas spell damage +5% Complete Fort Laayak in the Physic Garden area of Junoon Twisted Debuffs from Sila-specific spells last longer Sila spell damage +5% Complete the Ruins of Eskii in The Fountainfields area of Avoalet Aftershock Killer Blows generate a shockwave All spell damage +2% Unlocked automatically during Chapter 5 of Forspoken Tease Debuffs from Olas-specific spells last longer Olas spell damage +5% Complete the Ruins of Teharnaa in the Nearcoast Terrace area of Junoon Hope Damage boosted based on the number of Frey-specific spells learned Frey spell damage +5% Complete Fort Chahiye in the Crosstide Coast area of Junoon Escalate Enables Killer Blows to be chained together All spell damage +2% Complete the Ruins of Koshish in the Nowhere area of Junoon Amped More damage inflicted when more enemies are present Frey spell damage +5% Complete the Ruins of Calme in The Untrodden Forest area of Avoalet Flaunt More damage inflicted when HP is high All spell damage +2% Complete Fort Gabb in the Yonder Cape area of Visoria Fatale Enemies can be knocked to the ground more easily based on the number of spells learned All spell damage +2% Defeat the Gigas Abomination in the Mount Garrison area of Praenost Blessed Improved critical hit rate All spell damage +2% Complete the Chichek Village in The Water Garden area of Avoalet Grit More damage is inflicted when health is low All spell damage +2% Complete the Plateau Hollow Cave in the Shepherd’s Meadow area of Visoria Spectrum Critical hit rate boosted based on the number of spells learned All spell damage +2% Defeat the Deinosuchus Abomination in The Moulderings area of Avoalet Trigger Happy Support Magic recharges faster when Surge Magic is fully charged All spell damage +2% PlayStation 5 Preorder Bonus Overclock Support Magic recharges faster when Surge Magic is fully charged All spell damage +2% PC Preorder Bonus

Best nail designs to wear

Cipal: For an early game set, this buff to spell damage will help you get to grips with the game and power up faster.

Lit: Not only does this set give you a flat buff to your attacks, but if you hold onto your Surge, you get even stronger.

Fatale: This is a great scaling set since it gets easier to knock enemies down as you learn spells, plus it buffs all your spells from the start.

Flaunt: As long as you can keep your HP up, which is easy when paired with the right cloaks and necklaces, you’ll be enjoying plenty of bonus damage.

How to change nail designs

Changing out your nail design is as simple as going into the Nails tab on your menu, selecting your currently equipped nails, and then cycling through all the ones you’ve unlocked and equipping whichever you choose.

