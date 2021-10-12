  1. Gaming

A Fortnite and Among Us collaboration seems to be in the works

By

Fornite and Among Us may get some sort of crossover event soon, according to a tweet thread between both games’ official Twitter accounts. The news comes after Epic Games officially gave Among Us credit for inspiring its Impostors mode.

Earlier this year, Epic Games announced that it would add a social deduction mode to Fortnite, which sounded quite a bit like Among Us on paper. That prompted some backlash from some players, who felt Epic was capitalizing on a small indie team’s idea without giving them credit. The Fortnite Twitter account finally gave Among Us credit for inspiring the mode in a tweet today.

Big fans! We never got to talk about how you inspired us. What do you think about working on something fun together sometime?

&mdash; Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 12, 2021

That tweet kicked off a thread between both the Fortnite and Among Us accounts, which felt scripted to tease a collaboration. After a bit of back and forth, the Fortnite account tweeted: “Big fans! We never got to talk about how you inspired us. What do you think about working on something fun together sometime?” The Among Us account agreed, tweeting “yesssss have ur Agents contact our Crewmates.”

It’s not clear what the collaboration will be or how soon its coming. While the tweet exchange is meant to look like a casual conversation, its more likely a preplanned marketing stunt to tease a project that’s already in the works. Perhaps we’ll get some Among Us skins in Fortnite‘s next season.

Fortnite’s Impostors mode is live now. Epic Games just updated it to add role bias and an open voice chat function to help players better deduce who is sus.

