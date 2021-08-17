  1. Gaming

Fortnite’s new Among Us-esque Impostors mode is sus

By

Fortnite introduced a new game mode to the fray today that pulls players out of the battle royale mode and into familiar territory. The new game mode is called “Impostors,” a very tongue-in-cheek name considering the mode’s similarities to indie deduction hit Among Us.

Impostors is a new mode available in Fortnite where players are tasked with completing various assignments, such as repairing the Battle Bus and calibrating llamas. They’re up against Impostors that must hide their identities, sabotage tasks, and eliminate everyone on board to win.

A cafeteria in Fortnite's Imposters mode.

When players notice anyone is eliminated, they’re able to start a discussion in the center room where they can discuss any suspicions of who is an Impostor. The discussions happen using a combination of quick chat and emotes, which allows players to literally point their fingers at the guilty party. Once a decision is made, they can vote people off. When all the Impostors are voted off, the crewmates win.

If it sounds familiar, it’s because it is a one-to-one replica of Among Us, a game that took the world by storm during the COVID-19 pandemic’s lockdown. It’s very ironic seeing a trendy game like Fortnite copy another trendsetter like Among Us, though it’s not unheard of. Many players have created similar modes, but this is just the first time we’ve seen anything like this straight from Epic itself.

You can play Impostors for starting today in Fortnite.

