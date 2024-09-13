 Skip to main content
Fate Trigger: The Novita is a new battle royale that mixes Fortnite, Valorant, and anime

Two heroes in Fate Trigger: The Novita face off.
Tencent

Fate Trigger: The Novita is a new battle royale game from Saroasis, a Chinese studio made up of developers who worked on mobile versions of games like Call of Duty and Apex Legends, and Tencent. It’s free to play and will be available on PC, consoles, and mobile.

I saw a match of Fate Trigger: The Novita in action, and it looks like a healthy mix of Fortnite and Valorant with an anime aesthetic. As with most battle royales, players fight each other to be the last person standing on a map where the safe area is ever-shrinking. Fate Trigger emphasizes vertically as its map comprises three floating islands, and players can glide or ride a flying car between them.

From moment to moment, the shooting seems much more tactical and akin to something like Valorant rather than Fortnite. Players choose pre-built characters with distinct abilities, many of which are smokescreens or elemental walls with direct comparisons to skills in Valorant. Others are more unique, such as a bunny gamer who can build up defenses around herself or a magician who can create streams of water to move herself and her teammates faster.

Fate Trigger: The Novita is a free-to-play game that only plans on charging for cosmetics. That’s a good thing, as being able to buy heroes or weapon parts seems like it would likely kill the game’s progression systems and balance. The press release announcing the game also promises “a commitment to fair competitive play and a zero-tolerance stance on cheating,” which will utilize an AI-driven anti-cheat system.

Fate Trigger: The Novita will be released globally across PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and mobile in the third quarter of 2025. Its first PC closed alpha will start on September 25, alongside a presence at Tokyo Game Show.

