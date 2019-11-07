We are at the halfway point in the first season of Fortnite Chapter 2 and Epic Games has released the latest set of challenges for players to complete. The challenges this week are known as the Lowdown challenges, and are offering new tasks for players to complete.

Fortnite Lowdown challenges list

There is no clear theme in this week’s challenges, unlike the other weeks in this new chapter. However, there are a ton of challenges to complete, as there are 11 challenges in total. You can find the full list of the challenges this week below:

Search seven chests at Ego Outposts

Deal 500 damage to opponents while riding in a motorboat

Visit five different Ego Outposts on the new island

Get three assault rifle eliminations

Revive a teammate in three different matches

Search an ammo box in seven different named locations on the map

Heal teammates for 200 health in total using the Bandage Bazooka

Get three eliminations at Craggy Cliffs or Salty Springs

Reboot a teammate

Assist a teammate with seven different eliminations

Search for the hidden letter “N” in the Lowdown loading screen

Unlike in season X, there are no prestige missions to unlock upon completing these challenges. For this guide, we are going to go over everything that you need to know about the Ego Outposts.

Fortnite Ego Outposts explained

In order to complete the two challenges that revolve around the new Ego Outposts, you’ll first need to know what they are and where to find them.

Ego Outposts are new locations added with the start of this first season in Chapter 2 that are home to the mysterious Ego organization on the island.

In the first 10 seasons of battle royale, there was the Aim organization that had outposts all over the island. The Ego group seems to replace them and will likely be an important part of the overarching storyline of this chapter in the battle royale saga.

Fortnite Ego Outposts locations

The outposts have a green and tan look to the outside of the facilities. They are fairly uniform so if you’ve seen one, you’ve seen them all. There are five Ego Outposts in total that we have found thus far on the new island, which is just enough to complete the two outpost challenges.

Pleasant Park

The first outpost that you can visit on the island is found directly west of Pleasant Park in the northwestern portion of the map. It is overlooking the beach and ocean there. It is located in the C2 square on the grid-based map.

Holly Hedges

There is another outpost that is found near the southwestern corner of Holly Hedges and west of Weeping Woods. You can find this outpost in the B5 square on the grid map.

Misty Meadows

There is an Ego Outpost that you can find southwest of Misty Meadows and to the left of the snowy mountains. It is found in the D8 square on the grid.

Frenzy Farm

There is another outpost that you can find directly south of Frenzy Farm and north of Lazy Lake. It is just south of the bridge that connects to Frenzy Farm. You can find it in the F5 square on the map.

Dirty Docks

The fifth and final Ego Outpost is found on the northwestern edge of Dirty Docks and east of Frenzy Farm. It is in between Dirty Docks and the eastern bridge that leads to Frenzy Farm. You can find this last outpost on the border of the G3 and H3 squares on the map.

Ego Outposts challenges tips

There are two main challenges that deal with the outposts. The first is to visit five different outposts on the island. Since there are five exactly, you will need to head to all five locations mentioned above. This will take care of that challenge.

Fortunately, you don’t have to visit all five in one match, so you can take as much time and as many matches as you need to complete this. However, we do recommend using the Team Rumble mode to allow for more time.

The other challenge is to search for seven chests at Ego Outposts. This is another that you can take your time with. We recommend landing at the outpost in each match so you can find chests before other players do.

Turning on the Party Assist feature can let your teammates help you complete this challenge since their chest discoveries will count for you, too, and progress it much faster.

