Fortnite to receive a new game engine ahead of Season 2’s start date

Epic Games has confirmed new information regarding the second season of Fortnite Chapter 2. This includes the next season’s new release date, which has been pushed back by a couple of weeks as well as confirmation that the popular free-to-play title will switch up the game engine in the forthcoming season.

In a recent blog post, Epic Games confirmed that Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 will begin on Thursday, February 20; this news first came a few days ago when data miners revealed that the season 1 end date for Fortnite Chapter 2 would be pushed back by two weeks.

Epic Games indicates that technical issues in the forthcoming season likely caused some development setbacks for the team. The developer also confirmed that Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 and, by inference, future Fortnite Chapter 2 seasons will sport the Unreal Engine’s Chaos physics engine. “At launch, the goal is to ensure that Fortnite still feels like Fortnite,” the blog post reads. “Along the way, there will be some bumps, so we’re starting tests with a small group of players.”

Before the new season officially begins, Epic Games assured fans that the game will have new content to tide players over. This includes additional Overtime Challenges as well as a new two-week event. Although no further details have been revealed, there is some evidence that indicates Fortnite‘s next crossover event may involve the upcoming DC and Harley Quinn-focused film, Birds of Prey, which will release in movie theatres on February 7.

Thanks to the unforeseen delay, Fortnite Chapter 2‘s first season will go on for just a bit longer. The first season of debuted last October following the destruction of the game’s original map.

Alongside a new and extremely diverse game map, Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 1 also debuted new content to enhance the gameplay experience, including adding new activities such as fishing, which even includes a rare golden fish that will slay you in one-hit. Additionally, like previous seasons, Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 1 also introduced new weapons, items, and skins. This includes one featuring Fortnite‘s most prominent content creator, Ninja, plus a Star Wars-themed skin, allowing you to become an imperial stormtrooper.

