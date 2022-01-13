Fortnite chapter 3 guide: Season 1, week 6 quests and how to complete them

As part of Fortnite season 1, week 6, a new batch of challenges is available for you to check off your list. This week’s quests are a little trickier than before since many of them require some luck to complete. Regardless, we’ve got tips for getting through the latest objectives as quickly as possible.

These are the new season 1, week 6 quests, and how to complete them in Fortnite.

Season 1, week 6 quests

Travel 100 meters while flying around a tornado (100)

Damage an opponent within 45 seconds of crouching in tall grass (1)

Purchase a random item from a malfunctioning Vending Machine (1)

Destroy Timber Pine stumps with a melee or ranged weapon (3)

Recover health by resting in a tent (30)

Mark an enemy player using a Flare Gun (1)

Honk a car horn within 10 meters of an opponent (1)

Season 1, week 6 quest guide

Travel 100 meters while flying around a tornado (100)

The hardest part about this objective is actually finding a tornado, as they spawn randomly around the map. From what we’ve gathered, you can sometimes spot a tornado as soon as you jump from the Battle Bus, though this isn’t always consistent. The best thing you can do is jump into a match and then deploy your parachute right away. Look around to see if you can spot the tornado, and if not, land and keep your eyes peeled for a tornado in the sky and make your way towards it.

The sky will be gray and is quite obvious, though its position is random. You can then run into the tornado or use Web-Shooters to swing into it. Once you do, the tornado will keep you in the air as long as you steer into it. If for whatever reason, you fall out of the tornado, you can jump back into it and your progress will carry over. After you’ve traveled 100 meters, the challenge will be completed.

Damage an opponent within 45 seconds of crouching in tall grass (1)

Tall grass appears all around The Daily Bugle in the northwest corner of the map, so you’ll want to head there first. This one can be tough to coordinate, but essentially, you’ll want to get an enemy’s attention at The Daily Bugle and lead them out to the outskirts of the area. Then, crouch in the grass, pop out and deal damage to the opponent.

Remember, you don’t actually need to eliminate the opponent, just deal damage, so don’t worry about finishing them off. This is one of the trickier challenges since it’s a little more luck-based, but you can definitely take a few measures to get it finished.

Purchase a random item from a malfunctioning Vending Machine (1)

Vending Machines spawn in fixed locations around the map, but the malfunctioning ones appear randomly, unfortunately. Most Vending Machines are blue, but the red ones indicate that they’re malfunctioning. It’s best to land around the north side of the map close to Shifty Shafts since there are multiple Vending Machines in this area.

Hop in a vehicle and drive around to Logjam Lumberyard, Sleepy Sound, and Coney Crossroads until you find a red Vending Machine. If you try this a couple of times and still can’t find one, simply play normally and you’re bound to come across a malfunctioning Vending Machine eventually. Once you do, you’ll need 100 gold bars to get a random item.

Destroy Timber Pine stumps with a melee or ranged weapon (3)

This quest is similar to one from week 5, only this time, you must destroy the Timber Pine stumps. For this, you must either use a melee weapon or ranged weapon (or a combination of the two) to complete the challenge. After you’ve dealt enough damage, the main part of the tree will collapse, leaving only a stump. Then, destroy the stump to earn credit and do this a total of three times to finish the quest.

Recover health by resting in a tent (30)

For whatever reason, tents seem to spawn around gas stations so make your way to one and look around. Once you find a tent, simply claim it by interacting with it, and then select Manage Storage to go inside. You’ll need to have taken damage to be able to heal from resting, so build a ramp and jump off so you aren’t at full health. After you’ve healed 30HP, you’ll earn credit for completing the challenge.

If for whatever reason you can’t find a tent, play normally and you’ll eventually come across one.

Mark an enemy player using a Flare Gun (1)

Flare Guns spawn randomly from chests or as floor loot, so keep your eyes peeled as you play. Once you’ve got your hands on one, keep playing until you encounter an enemy. Then, shoot the Flare Gun in their general direction and it will mark them. Don’t worry if you aren’t close — the Flare Gun has a large radius. As long as you’re within 25 meters or so, it’ll count.

Honk a car horn within 10 meters of an opponent (1)

This one requires a little luck, but thankfully, it’s not too difficult. We recommend landing at Greasy Grove for this and hopping into one of the nearby cars. With a little luck, you’ll have enemies around you. If so, pull right up to them, and press down on the D-pad to honk. Make sure you’re within 10 meters for this to count. If you can’t find an enemy, drive around to busy areas like the middle of the map, Sanctuary, or The Daily Bugle to find an enemy. It helps if you play Solos for this one.

