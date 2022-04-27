Fortnite chapter 3 guide: Season 2, week 5 quests and how to complete them

As Fortnite chapter 3, season 2 continues to evolve, so do the challenges that are available at your disposal. For week 5, a new set of quests are available, and while they aren’t tremendously difficult, many of them can be tricky to get through.

Thankfully, we’ve got all the details you’ll need to complete the latest quests during Fortnite season 2. Here’s how to complete them.

Season 2, week 5 quests

Damage an Opponent Within 10 Seconds of Mantling (1)

Damage Opponent Vehicles with the Heavy Sniper (600)

Fall 10 Stories or More Without Taking Damage (1)

Gain Shield from Small Shield Potions in One Match (75)

Headshot IO Forces with a Sniper at Command Cavern or a Battle Location (3)

Heal The Seven Forces with Med Mist at a Battle Location (1)

Hit an Opponent Twice Using the Ranger Shotgun, Without Taking Damage (1)

Season 2, week 5 quest guide

Damage an Opponent Within 10 Seconds of Mantling (1)

The nice thing about this challenge is that it can be completed by damaging an NPC. With that in mind, find an NPC around the map — either at one of the many hubs such as Tilted Towers or Command Cavern, or inside the airships — and mantel over an object. Then, as soon as the mantel animation is over, shoot the NPC to earn credit for this challenge.

Damage Opponent Vehicles with the Heavy Sniper (600)

This quest can be tricky, but there’s a simple strategy you can use to complete it. The easiest way to finish this one is to visit Command Cavern to find a Heavy Sniper. You can find them elsewhere, but the nice thing about this area is that it has military tanks that are driven by enemies. Once you’ve got your hands on the sniper, shoot the tank once and you’ll deal 600 damage. You can also find enemies driving tanks around Tilted Towers. You don’t have to damage a vehicle being driven by an actual player — an NPC works as well.

Fall 10 Stories or More Without Taking Damage (1)

The easiest way to finish this challenge is to land at the airship at Command Cavern. Drop down from the south side of the airship into the water below and you’ll earn credit for this one.

Gain shield from Small Shield Potions in One Match (75)

You’ll likely finish this challenge by playing naturally. Just keep your eyes peeled for small shield potions and use two of them to max out at 50 shields. You can’t go beyond that, so take some damage from an enemy, and assuming you are at 25 shields or below, you can use one more potion to heal a total of 75 to complete the challenge. Remember, you must heal 75 shields in one match.

Headshot IO Forces with a Sniper at Command Cavern or a Battle Location (3)

You can aim to complete this challenge alongside the other one for damaging enemy vehicles. Land at Command Cavern, loot as much as you can until you find a sniper, and then start attacking the IO Forces in this area. You must get headshots to earn progress towards this challenge, so make sure you line up your shot as best you can. To complete this one, you need to get three headshots, but thankfully, they don’t need to be done in the same match.

Heal The Seven Forces with Med Mist at a Battle Location (1)

As of April 26, Rocky Reels is the only Battle Location, but as the season evolves, more will appear. A Battle Location is indicated by a red and white icon with an X on the map. Head to Rocky Reels (or wherever there’s a Battle Location), and look around for Med Mist, which can be found in chests or as floor loot, or can even be dropped by an enemy. You can also earn the Med Mist as a reward for defeating a wave of IO Guards in the area. The Seven Forces will be attacking the IO Guards, so run over to them and utilize the Med Mist on one to complete this challenge.

Hit an Opponent Twice Using the Ranger Shotgun, Without Taking Damage (1)

Finally, we recommend heading back to Command Cavern for this one, where you’ll find a slew of enemy NPCs to attack. Make sure you loot everything you see so you can find the Ranger Shotgun. Then, line up your shot, pull the trigger, and immediately do it again without taking damage in between. If you do take damage in between shots, you can give it another try. As long as you’ve connected twice consecutively, you’ll complete the challenge.

