Fortnite chapter 3 guide: Season 2, week 6 quests and how to complete them

As part of Fortnite chapter 3, season 2, week 6, Epic Games has added a new set of challenges for you to complete. This week’s new quests are actually a bit trickier than the objectives from previous weeks, requiring you to visit specific areas that aren’t marked on the map.

In this guide, we’ll run down the latest batch of quests, with guides on completing all of them as easily as possible in Fortnite.

Season 2, week 6 quests

Deal 100 Damage or More to an Opponent with One Bullet (1)

Deal Damage to Opponents from 30 or More Meters with an Assault Rifle (150)

Deal Damage to Opponents While You Are Falling (150)

Get Air Time in a Tank (3)

Hit an Opponent’s Tank with a Pistol, While Crouched (200)

Mantle 5 Times in 5 Seconds (5)

Throw Cabbage 100 Meters or More in One Toss (1)

Season 2, week 6 quest guide

Deal 100 Damage or More to an Opponent with One Bullet (1)

The best way to complete this quest is to utilize a shotgun or sniper rifle since both of those weapon types pack a punch. After you have one in your inventory, visit a place with enemy NPCs, such as Command Cavern. From there, line up your shot and aim for the head before firing away. As long as you connect, you’ll deal well over 100 damage to complete this quest with ease. You can also perform this on a real player, but it’s much harder to do so.

Deal Damage to Opponents from 30 or More Meters with an Assault Rifle (150)

Much like the previous quest, the best way to complete this one is to deal damage to NPCs rather than real players. To ensure you’re at least 30 meters away, make sure you ping the NPC you intend to damage, which will indicate the distance. If you aren’t far away enough, be sure to back up. Once you’re far enough away, fire at the enemy and try to stay on target to the best of your ability. Keep in mind, you don’t need to deal 150 damage within the same match, so if you mess up, you can pick up where you left off in a separate game.

Deal Damage to Opponents While You Are Falling (150)

This one is a lot trickier, but there’s a method you can use to make it easier. First, we recommend visiting one of the airships on the map to collect a jetpack. Currently, a battle is happening at Rocky Reels, which means a ton of IO Guards can be found just below the airship in this area. After you’ve collected the jetpack and an automatic weapon, jump from the airship toward a group of IO Guards below you, and do your best to deal damage to them before you hit the ground. If you don’t manage to deal 150 damage in one go, simply climb up to a tall surface, jump off, and clean up the rest. This is a cumulative challenge, so no need to deal all 150 damage in one go.

Get Air Time in a Tank (3)

You’ll likely have a little trouble with this one since tanks aren’t really designed to get air time. First, hop in a tank, which can be found on the east side of Command Cavern at the base of the mountain. Then, drive the tank to the far west side of the island, just northwest of Camp Cuddle to the spot circled on the map above. When you arrive, look for a rift that you can drive through. Doing so will teleport you into the sky, allowing you to easily get at least three seconds of air time before hitting the ground.

Hit an Opponent’s Tank with a Pistol, While Crouched (200)

Speaking of tanks, this next one requires you to shoot an opponent’s tank with a pistol. For this, we recommend heading to Tilted Towers where you’ll find plenty of loot, as well as an enemy tank. Grab a pistol and survey the area until you find an enemy NPC driving the tank around. Once you see it, crouch down and shoot at it with your pistol until you get the notification that you’ve dealt enough damage.

Mantle 5 Times in 5 Seconds (5)

This challenge might seem tricky, but it’s not too bad once you know what it’s asking you to do. First, find a wall you can mantle over. You can find them all around the map, but we like using the brick walls at Tilted Towers. Run up to it, mantle overtop, and before hitting the ground, turn the camera 180 degrees, and mantle back over to the other side. Continue repeating this process, making sure not to touch the ground, and you’ll achieve five mantles in five seconds.

Throw Cabbage 100 Meters or More in One Toss (1)

For the final challenge, you’ll need to throw a piece of cabbage 100 meters or more in one toss. This can be tricky, but it’s actually quite easy if you know where to go. First, head to the little farm area to the northwest of Condo Canyon where you’ll find some cabbage. Then, climb up to the large rock formation to the southwest via the zipline, atop metal containers. If you aim at the right spot below, you’ll easily clear the 100-meter threshold. Make sure you ping so you know how far away your target is.

