Epic Games released the Fortnite week 4 challenges this week in season 2 of chapter 2. The latest batch of missions is part of the TNTina Trials that focus on the rocket-loving miniboss in the newest season of battle royale. This is the final week that focuses on TNTina missions, and they certainly go out with a bang.

Fortnite week 4 challenges

There are 10 new challenges to complete this week from TNTina that will grant not only experience rewards but also the chance for a new skin variant of the character. You can find the full list of the available objectives this week below.

Search for 10 treasure chests at Pleasant Park or Slurpy Swamp

Destroy 20 enemy structures with proximity mines or remote explosives

Fish using explosives three different times

Eliminate five players at The Agency or Sweaty Sands

Search for ammo boxes in seven different named locations

Use decoy grenades five times

Deal 200 damage to enemy players while riding in a motorboat

Scan a henchman in three separate matches

Visit Grumpy Greens, Mowdown, and Risky Reels

Collect three different boss weapons

The tasks this week are relatively varied after the rather mediocre challenges last week, with a heavy emphasis on the explosives theme. Of these challenges, one of the most important ones is visiting the three landmark locations of Grumpy Greens, Mowdown, and Risky Reels.

Fortnite landmarks challenge tips

Before we get into where to find the three landmarks on the battle royale map, there are some tips worth keeping in mind. These locations are only landmarks, so you will not see their names appear on the main map for the game.

Fortunately, you don’t have to visit all three of these locations in the same battle royale match, so feel free to take your time if you are only able to find one per game. On the other hand, if you want to complete this as fast as possible, we recommend the Team Rumble mode as it allows for more time to search.

The game mode also comes with the ability to redeploy and some materials available from the start that can make traversing around the map much easier. Here are the locations of the three areas.

All landmark challenge locations

You can find the three landmarks in the map screenshot above. They are close to one another, so it is possible to visit all three in one match of Team Rumble.

Fortnite Grumpy Greens location

Grumpy Greens is a small landmark east of Pleasant Park. It is atop a small hill and features hedges in the shape of a sad face.

Mowdown location

Mowdown is directly north of Frenzy Farm and just a bit farther north of the Orchard landmark on a hill.

Risky Reels location

The most famous of the three landmarks, this drive-in movie theater is directly west of Frenzy Farms but just before the river.

Fortnite challenge reward

You will receive 40,000 experience points for completing this challenge. If you complete most of the challenges this week, you can unlock a special skin variant color for TNTina.

